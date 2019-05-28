Justice Thomas warns abortion has potential to become a tool of eugenics

The Supreme Court declined to review an Indiana abortion case, but Clarence Thomas warned a case will have to be reviewed by the Supreme Court soon.

The court unanimously refused to review an Indiana statute that prohibits women from terminating their pregnancies on the basis of a fetus’s sex, race, or disability. That led to Justice Thomas issuing a 20-page opinion.

ABORTION IS ABOUT EUGENICS

“Given the potential for abortion to become a tool of eugenic manipulation, the Court will soon need to confront the constitutionality of laws like Indiana’s,” he wrote.

“So long as the Supreme Court forces a policy of unfettered elective abortion on the entire country, it ought to at least allow for states to protect babies from unjust discrimination,” he said, but that isn’t what the leftists want. Alabama’s last Planned Parenthood clinic is about to close and the left’s gearing up for battle.

Thomas addressed the abortion movement’s well-known ties to eugenics. He talked about Margaret Sanger at length, explaining that she concentrated on birth control and was not a supporter of abortion, but her views bolstered those of the eugenicists.

THIS IS WHAT INFANTICIDE IS ABOUT

He argues, that embracing abortion for the sake of eugenics was an endorsed practice and long-held belief of early 20th-century progressive leaders. In addition, with the development of more accurate prenatal tests, aborting children with unwanted characteristics is a modern threat disguised as “reproductive health services.”

That is something we have reported frequently. That is what infanticide is about. Progressives have openly stated some problems/handicaps in the unborn show themselves in the third trimester or at birth. The leftists want the right to kill them.

While the leftists lie about the past history of abortion advocates, he reviewed their true history that led up to Roe vs. Wade.

Towards the end of his opinion, he wrote the shocking truth today, “And there are areas of New York City in which black children are more likely to be aborted than they are to be born alive—and are up to eight times more likely to be aborted than white children in the same area.”

That’s horrific.

Eugenicists are looking for a better race and see this as an avenue. They have always targeted the most vulnerable, including poor and minorities.

RUTH BADER GINSBERG OBJECTED TO THOMAS’S OPINION

Ruth Bader Ginsberg attacked Thomas’s opinion, saying a woman seeking an abortion is not a “mother.”

Justice Thomas wrote that the court will eventually have to tackle that issue — and in his opinion, he referred to pregnant women as “mothers.”

“(A) woman who exercises her constitutionally protected right to terminate a pregnancy is not a ‘mother,’ ” she wrote, saying Justice Thomas showed “more heat than light” in his opinion.