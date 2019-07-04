Justin Amash Writes in The Washington Post That He Is No Longer a Republican!

Justin Amash is no longer a Republican. No kidding, tell us something we didn’t know.

On July 4, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan declared his independence from the GOP in a Washington Post op-ed. Amash is now an Independent and will likely seek the Libertarian Party nomination for president in 2020.

He wants to take the votes from the Republican challenger since he hates Trump and wants him impeached.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” he wrote in the Post. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

He bashed the GOP and pointed to the problems of the two-party system.

“The Republican Party, I believed, stood for limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty — principles that had made the American Dream possible for my family,” he stated.

“In recent years, though, I’ve become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

“True to Washington’s fears, Americans have allowed government officials, under assertions of expediency and party unity, to ignore the most basic tenets of our constitutional order: separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law,” Amash wrote.

“The result has been the consolidation of political power and the near disintegration of representative democracy.”

“These are consequences of a mind-set among the political class that loyalty to party is more important than serving the American people or protecting our governing institutions,” he continued.

“The parties value winning for its own sake, and at whatever cost. Instead of acting as an independent branch of government and serving as a check on the executive branch, congressional leaders of both parties expect the House and Senate to act in obedience or opposition to the president and their colleagues on a partisan basis.”

He’s certainly not all wrong, but he hates the President and is blinded to the freedom Trump represents. He is the very purveyor of the problems he sees.