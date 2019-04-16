JW Exposes “COVER-UP” discussions in Clinton emails to MSM silence

The media shills are highlighting any negative comment they can find on Donald Trump, but continue to cover up the Clinton email server news. They won’t touch it.

Smoking guns have been found in a new tranche of 422 pages of emails released to Judicial Watch after they sued the DOJ that ignored their request for Clinton emails.

There was a literal cover-up of Hillary’s private email system at Platte River where her servers were maintained, as JW explains. Hillary had to be behind it. There were also serious concerns about all of the emails being subject to classification.

A FEW SAMPLES

December 11, 2014, a Platte River Networks email between redacted parties says: “Its [sic] all part of the Hillary coverup operation <smile> I’ll have to tell you about it at the party”

FBI notes of an interview with an unidentified Platte River Networks official in February 2016 (almost a year after the Clinton email network was first revealed) show that Platte River “gave someone access to live HRC archive mailbox at some point.” The notes also indicated, “[Redacted] advised [redacted] not to answer questions related to conv [conversation] w/DK [David Kendall] document 49 – based on 5th amendment.”

All of the people associated with the Clinton server either answered few questions, couldn’t remember much or they took the Fifth.

The documents show Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Charles McCullough forwarding “concerns” about classified information in Clinton’s emails. These documents also contain Clinton’s 2009 classified information Non-Disclosure Agreement bearing her signature.

And here’s a beaut:

A redacted sender writes to State Department Official Margaret “Peggy” Grafeld that “inadvertent release of State Department’s equities when this collection is released in its entirety — the potential damage to the foreign relations of the United States could be significant. ICIG McCullough forwards the concern, saying: “Need you plugged in on this.”

The documents also show Platte River Networks’ use of BleachBit on the Clinton server. The BleachBit program was downloaded from a vendor called SourceForge at 11:42 am on March 31, 2015, according to a computer event log, and over the next half hour, was used to delete the files on Hillary’s server.

The documents also contain emails and handwritten notes written in June and July 2015 from the Office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General discussing “concerns” over classified information.

In an August 2015 classified memo prepared by the FBI Counterintelligence Division regarding the findings of the ICIG with respect to Hillary’s email server, the FBI noted that the ICIG had found that in a sampling of only 40 of Hillary’s 30,000 emails, four classified emails were found. A subsequent letter sent by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) to ODNI Clapper regarding this sample of Clinton’s emails noted that they were all classified at the secret level.

A three-page request for travel dated November 2015 shows that the FBI dispatched special agents to Spain and Bahrain to conduct interviews in the “Midyear Exam” regarding a “sensitive investigative matter.” The subject line also read: ‘mishandling of classified,” and they traveled to two foreign countries to interview two separate individuals.

The Clinton probe was a sham, and the FBI knew it. They quickly dispatched Hillary’s case with evidence and ran with the case with no evidence against Trump.

When will the DOJ investigate in a serious way?

JW President Tom Fitton discusses the Hillary Clinton email ‘cover-up’: “In addition to these cover-up documents, the emails also show the intelligence community was concerned that all of Hillary Clinton’s emails were subject to being classified.” https://t.co/YC0ZZTfg3x pic.twitter.com/DqvcGrqBTv — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 13, 2019