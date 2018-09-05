Kaepernick-Nike Ad! “Don’t Settle for Being a Homecoming Queen or Linebacker, Be Both”

Colin Kaepernick stars in a new Nike ad with more of the same gibberish about him having “sacrificed everything.” Usually, people who get paid millions for doing ads don’t try to claim they sacrificed everything.
In this ridiculous ad called ‘Dream Crazy’, he tells people not to settle for being the fastest runner in the school or the world, be the fastest ever, don’t settle for Homecoming Queen or linebacker, be both, and on and on it goes with utter nonsense. It’s totally unrealistic although it’s presented as inspiring.
Obviously, this is glorifying Kaepernick who “sacrificed everything.”
First of all, Kaepernick lived a privileged life with a white family, made millions as a quarterback, and now he’s making millions telling the world how great he is so go buy Nike sneakers.
Who is he referring to when he talks about unbelievers? Watch the clip and listen for when he says it at the same time we see the Muslim athlete. Are we infidels?
Watch:
Channeling Islam? Who knows, Iran backs his stardom. Being patriotic in this country is being ridiculed from every angle.
Trying to parallel Cassius Clay, who later became Muhammed Ali, when he refused the draft and rose to boxing fame.
Yeah, maybe Nike can work out a deal with Ahmadinejad for Colin to manage and be quarterback on a football there, if the Iranians are willing to use some of the millions given to them by Obama to start a football league, instead of building nuclear weapons to destroy America or Israel.
Boycott Nike.
Won’t be buying any Nike products till death do I part!
“Muslim athlete”
Who owns Nike?
Never buy Nike again NEVER
Unbelievable! Colon couldn’t put on a real uniform and make it through basic training. Watch for Nike to sideline this no-talent player in the near future as their stock loses value.
NFL? What NFL? Not at my house, haven’t watched in several years.
KAG!
It’s unnecessary for me to say I won’t buy Nike or watch the NFL as I do neither and have been that way for decades. What I would comment on, completely off topic is why only the odd number of comments made are being posted for us to read. Is this a counter type of error or is every other comment something that board monitors are deleting?
Guess it’s a counter error. 17 to 19.
LOL! A linebacker homecoming queen, huh? What values! How wonderfully PROGRESSIVE! They didn’t think to mention that cops are bad? Isn’t that Kaepernick’s entire point? Must be implicit with his hiring.
When I think about Nike, I see images of the Hindenburg film!