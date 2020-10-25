Kamala attracts CROWD of 10s & now she has an accent

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Many of the people at this ‘rally’ in Detroit are staffers, camera operators, and other press-related people who joined the tens of people cheering on unlikeable Kamala Harris.

Kamala now has a black southern accent she never had before.

What is she laughing about? She laughs at nothing.

What is Commie-la talking about? Who is keeping anyone from voting?

Indeed, she doesn’t know where she is.

2 COMMENTS

  2. this is just tooooooooo funny that kamal-lady drew 10s and wasn’t even sure where she was. sorta likw sleepy, creepy, hair-sniffy Uncle Joe who doesn;t know what planet he’s on. you go, girl!!!

