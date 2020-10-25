Kamala attracts CROWD of 10s & now she has an accent

Many of the people at this ‘rally’ in Detroit are staffers, camera operators, and other press-related people who joined the tens of people cheering on unlikeable Kamala Harris.

Kamala now has a black southern accent she never had before.

Crowd of about 200 out here in Detroit to hear from Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/3237Z3BsLc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020

“You guys are gonna elect a new President of the United States!” Kamala Harris rallies supporters in Detroit, Michigan #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/9ybBoWFNpx — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020

What is she laughing about? She laughs at nothing.

What is Commie-la talking about? Who is keeping anyone from voting?

“I’ve been traveling, I barely know where I was yesterday” Kamala talks about her experiences traveling the country on the trail #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/H3ASAZdW4l — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020

Indeed, she doesn’t know where she is.

A hot mic caught Kamala Harris asking staff “are we in Cleveland?” before she spoke. cc. OHIO pic.twitter.com/DFcu2LCGWL — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 25, 2020