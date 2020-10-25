Kamala attracts CROWD of 10s & now she has an accent

Many of the people at this ‘rally’ in Detroit are staffers, camera operators, and other press-related people who joined the tens of people cheering on unlikeable Kamala Harris.
Kamala now has a black southern accent she never had before.
Garlin Gilchrist firing up the crowd here in Detroit #Biden2020 #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/NFv7Qxy3zf
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
Crowd of about 200 out here in Detroit to hear from Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/3237Z3BsLc
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
“You guys are gonna elect a new President of the United States!” Kamala Harris rallies supporters in Detroit, Michigan #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/9ybBoWFNpx
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
What is she laughing about? She laughs at nothing.
Kamala Harris greets supporters after today’s rally in Detroit #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/2R6n26TIEa
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
What is Commie-la talking about? Who is keeping anyone from voting?
“I’ve been traveling, I barely know where I was yesterday” Kamala talks about her experiences traveling the country on the trail #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/H3ASAZdW4l
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
Indeed, she doesn’t know where she is.
A hot mic caught Kamala Harris asking staff “are we in Cleveland?” before she spoke.
cc. OHIO
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 25, 2020
this is just tooooooooo funny that kamal-lady drew 10s and wasn’t even sure where she was. sorta likw sleepy, creepy, hair-sniffy Uncle Joe who doesn;t know what planet he’s on. you go, girl!!!
Phony acting usual lies to appease crowd with no bearing on reality.