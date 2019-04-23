Kamala Harris Calls for Children Under 16 to VOTE

Democrats want children 16 years of age or younger to vote because they are easily manipulated and are taught by left-wing teachers. They want to get them before they have had a chance to see the world and formulate their own opinions.Democrats are doing the manipulating and engaging in propaganda to influence the young. It’s in their DNA.

Senator Kamala Harris supports lowering the voting age to 16 or younger. In fact, she thinks the lower the age, the better.

Harris made the remarks at a town hall hosted by her friend, CNN host Don Lemon. During the event, a college student asked Harris if she believes the voting age should be lowered to 16. Harris said yes — and even younger.

“I think there is no question if we are looking at what is going on in our country, that we’re putting more responsibilities on people at a younger age. And the larger the number of people we can involve in the electoral process, I think the more robust it would be.

“I believe strongly that you can judge a society based on how it treats its children. You can look at what we are not doing for our students, teenagers and even younger. I believe if they had greater political power, maybe we would get our act together better than we’ve been doing, and maybe that’s one of the steps towards it.”

She’s flattering the young to give them the impression we would be more successful if only we listened to the children on policy matters.