Kamala Harris Calls for the Silencing of the President

The latest from Democrats is if you don’t like what opponents say, they must be silenced. Democrats say words cause violence, and they will decide which words, from whom, and who gets shut down. They really just want to control language so they can control you.

A case in point is Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) who said Monday night on CNN that President Donald Trump should be suspended from Twitter for threats to the whistleblower and tweeting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be arrested for treason.

These are the tweets she thinks are dangerous:

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

….In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

You decide. Are these dangerous threats? The complaint is from a woman — Harris — who screamed about modern day lynchings when Jussie Smollett hoaxed Americans with a fake attack resulting in a noose around his neck.

Harris said about the President, “Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today, directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress that frankly his Twitter account should be suspended.”

She continued, “I think there’s plenty of new evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”

She added, “So what we see continuously, including in the last 24-hours, is a use of his words, Donald Trump using his words in a way that could subject someone to harm. And if he’s not going to exercise self-restraint, then, perhaps, there should be other mechanisms in place to make sure that his words do not in fact harm anyone.”

ROB SCHNEIDER TOOK HER ON

Actor Rob Schneider called Harris’s actions “grossly unAmerican.”

“Free Speech is to protect not just the speech you like but also the speech you find abhorrent,” he continued. “@KamalaHarris you are either for ALL of it or NONE of it.”