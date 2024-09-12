Kamala Harris Lied About Crime Data

Crime in America is up. The following was taken from @amuse, and we added links. It’s a very good and thorough report. During the Tuesday night debate about crime going down, Kamala Harris lied by omission. We only have to look around to know that is true. In New York City, they often don’t bother arresting the criminals because nothing happens to them. And the DA doesn’t prosecute the most serious cases or bumps them down to misdemeanors. Additionally and most importantly, major cities like New York, Chicago, and LA do not send in their crime statistics.

“Kamala Harris and her willing accomplices in the mainstream media would have you believe that violent crime in America is at a 50-year low, a narrative eagerly parroted by so-called fact-checkers at Politifact and now ABC News. The reality, however, is far from what they claim.

“The only thing at a 50-year low is the integrity of violent crime data. Less than a year after taking office, Biden-Harris’s administration had the FBI dismantle the long-standing crime reporting system, replacing it in 2021 with a new, ‘woke’ system that is optional for state and local law enforcement agencies to use.

“As a result, at least 6,000 law enforcement agencies aren’t providing data, meaning that the FBI does not capture 25% of the country’s crime data. This deliberate underreporting skews the statistics, painting a falsely optimistic picture of public safety while real Americans continue to suffer from rising crime rates.”

Check out the graphs:

You are being lied to https://t.co/UBze5xwc5D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2024

“Additionally, we know that the 70 Soros-backed prosecutors, representing 72 million Americans and half of the nation’s 50 most populous cities and counties, have made it their mission to implement so-called restorative justice.

“This approach often means refusing to prosecute violent criminals based on factors such as race and gender identity. The few criminals they do prosecute almost always have their violent felonies downgraded to misdemeanors. Both of these realities—the new optional reporting system and the restorative justice efforts—have led to violent crime data that fails to reflect the true state of our communities since 2021. These manipulations distort public perception and allow Democrats to promote a false sense of security.

“National polls reveal that most Americans believe crime has increased significantly over the past four years. The situation is even more dire in large Democrat-controlled cities, where almost all residents report a massive surge in crime. Most residents even report that they or someone in their family has been a victim of crime.

Take These Cities, Please

“Take Chicago, for example. Every weekend, approximately 70 people are shot. The crisis has escalated to such an extent that the mayor recently canceled the city’s contract with a company that detects and reports gunfire. There are so many gunshots in Chicago that police can only respond if someone is actually hit by a bullet.

“New York City is similarly experiencing a huge spike in robberies and assaults, often occurring in broad daylight. The situation became so severe this year that the governor had to deploy National Guard troops to the NYC subway system to deter criminals. Before District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Attorney General Letitia James took office, these violent crimes would have been prosecuted as felonies. Now, if they are prosecuted at all, they are often downgraded to misdemeanors with diversion deals.

“There is also ample evidence that the FBI and the Biden-Harris regime are simply cooking the books. Watch Jesse Waters expose what he calls Enron-style corruption in their crime reporting.”

Watch:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The Biden administration says there’s no crime wave and it’s because the FBI’s been cooking the books, according to the Washington Examiner. Did you know about half the country doesn’t send their crime statistics to the FBI? So the FBI just “estimates”… pic.twitter.com/QkaT8JJLqC — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 9, 2024

“The next time someone tries to tell you that Biden and Harris have reduced crime to its lowest levels in 50 years, let them know the truth. It’s easy to claim a decrease in crime when you leave out data from 25% of the population living in major cities like Los Angeles and New York City. The reality is, these omissions paint a misleading picture of the state of crime in America. Don’t let them gaslight you with manipulated statistics. Demand full transparency and accountability in crime reporting to get the real story.”