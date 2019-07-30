Kamala Harris Offers Deep Praise for Anti-Semitic Race Baiter

Kamala Harris praised Al Sharpton as one who is fighting for right and working to improve our nation in the “face of hate.” In fact, Sharpton is an anti-white, anti-Semitic grifter who has spent his life starting trouble for personal financial gain.

.@TheRevAl has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate. It’s shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2019

Referring to the President, the famed racial arsonist told TMZ in January 2018, “You don’t have to spray paint the ‘n’ word over the Oval Office and sleep with a KKK hood to be a racist. If you have racist policies, say racist things, operate in a racist manner, you are a racist.”

Yet, the man who visited the White House 57 times is the real bigot and he hates the police.

Listen to Sharpton’s “off the pigs” video from 1992:

Sharpton was a top adviser to then-president Barack Obama.

THE ANTI-SEMITE

He has long been an anti-Semite. He extorts money from businesses and brings politicians to their knees with manufactured protests, boycotts, and riots. He has organized many against Jews in the past.

It was Sharpton who led the Crown Heights riots. The four-days of Sharpton and crew chanting “No justice, no peace,” and kill the “bloodsucking Jews,” ended up in an angry mob killing an innocent Jewish bystander Yankel Rosenbaum. The riots took place after a Hasidic driver accidentally killed a Guyanese child in a car accident.

In 1991, Gavin Cato, a seven-year-old black child was killed in a traffic accident in Crown Heights (in Brooklyn), when a car driven by a Hasidic Jew went out of control. Sharpton turned it into a racial incident. Sharpton led 400 protesters through the Jewish section of Crown Heights, with one protester holding a sign that read, “The White Man Is the Devil.”

After four nights of rock and bottle throwing, a young Talmudic scholar found himself surrounded by a mob shouting, “Kill the Jew.” In short order, he was stabbed to death. A hundred others were injured.

Sharpton said at the time, “The world will tell us that [Gavin Cato] was killed by accident….What type of city do we have that would allow politics to rise above the blood of innocent babies?…Talk about how Oppenheimer in South Africa sends diamonds straight to Tel Aviv and deals with the diamond merchants right here in Crown Heights….All we want to say is what Jesus said: If you offend one of these little ones, you got to pay for it. No compromise. Pay for your deeds.”

Sometime later, Sharpton would say, “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

He never apologized and would later say he might have handled it differently.

Four years later, Sharpton was riling up protesters again, this time against Fred Harari, a Jewish subtenant who operated Freddy’s Fashion Mart in Harlem and evicted his own subtenant, a black-owned record store. “We will not stand by and allow them to move this brother so that some white interloper can expand his business,” Sharpton told protesters.

Never forget Tawana Brawley and the many other myriad offenses. He ruined the life of an ADA over that fraudulent case and neither he nor Brawley ever paid for what they had done. And they didn’t apologize.

He’s also a mob rat. If he didn’t turn into an informant, he would have been arrested.

Here is one of his racial, homophobic rants.

He owes or owed about $4.5 million in back taxes to the federal government but he denies it’s that much. The evidence does not support his case, even the NY Times reported his debt as in excess of $4 million.

Anyone who brings up his well-chronicled tax evasion is called a racist.