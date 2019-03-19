Kamala Harris Refused to Prosecute Podesta-Tied Co. After ‘Donations’

Yahoo News reports that as the California attorney general, Kamala Harris refused to prosecute Herbalife for false advertising after receiving a few ‘donations’ from the company. Herbalife is accused of being a Pyramid Scheme that exploited Kamala’s Hispanic constituents where they had a foothold.

Herbalife, a nutritional supplement company, was suspected of fraud by prosecutors in the San Diego office in 2015. They sent a long memo requesting resources to investigate. There were similar probes of the company elsewhere.

A few weeks after she received the memo, she also received three donations to her campaign for the U.S. Senate from Heather Podesta. She is a powerful D.C. lobbyist and ex-wife to Tony. Tony’s firm, the Podesta Group, worked for Herbalife since 2013. Heathers’ firm was soon hired by Herbalife also.

Podesta’s group is the one that did what Paul Manafort did, only didn’t get prosecuted by Robert Mueller.

Even as the FTC moved ahead with an investigation, Harris did nothing. Harris’s mantra of standing for the ordinary American looks a bit fake.

“It’s disgusting,” says Julie Contreras, a Chicago-based activist whose “Afuera con Herbalife” campaign sharply criticized the company for preying on Latino communities. Contreras says that her Spanish-language nickname for Harris is “Que Mala,” a play on “Kamala” that translates to “how bad.”

“Kamala Harris did a huge injustice” in declining to investigate the Los Angeles-based company, says Contreras, who has publicly supported Beto O’Rourke’s campaign.

Herbalife has had to pay out settlements.

The FTC won a $200 million settlement from Herbalife in July 2016. Related to that settlement was one with Madigan, the Illinois attorney general, for $3 million.