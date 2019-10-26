Kamala Harris runs from the SC criminal justice forum

The Associated Press reported, “Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is pulling out of a South Carolina criminal justice forum over organizers’ handling of President Donald Trump’s appearance.”

The story also said, “Harris’ campaign said she would skip the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center event Saturday in objection to the group’s decision to give Trump its Bipartisan Justice Award, which she received in 2016.”

Harris says, “There is nothing in his career that is about justice, for justice, or in celebration of justice.”

Despite what she says, Trump did earn the award.

Is that really why she isn’t attending? Her record on criminal justice when it comes to black men is abysmal. That’s just conjecture. We can’t read her mind.

“Trump received the award Friday for his work on criminal justice reform with the First Step Act, which has allowed thousands of nonviolent offenders to gain early release from federal prison,” the AP reported.

On the other hand, as the California Attorney General, she put thousands of black men in prison for petty crimes, sometimes for lengthy terms. As Afropunk reported, she wasn’t tough on crime; she was tough on black men.

That’s not what President Donald Trump did. He released thousands of black men from prison for petty crimes.

Van Jones said she wasn’t smart enough to stay at the forum that honored Trump. He said she was “running away,” but with her record of pushing the three strikes law that incarcerated black men at 12 times the rate of white men, she probably did the right thing.