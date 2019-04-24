Kamala Harris shares a popular dishonest meme

When it comes to ideology and pushing it, Democrats will tell any lie and the media will perpetuate it. Kamala did that today by sharing a frequently debunked meme. She probably knows the meme she shared is a gun lie. It’s absurd.

The media loves to ignore suicides and gang-related deaths. They never want to deal with the core problems, just the weapon used. They also ignore all the deaths by hammers, knivess, car, and other items used as weapons.

Kamala Harris posted this misleading graphic to her Facebook page. She fails to inform people that approximately 75-80% of those deaths are from suicides. Out of the remaining deaths, 55-65% are drug and gang-related. Approximately 90% of gun deaths come from handguns. pic.twitter.com/Hjb4MdKIAb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2019