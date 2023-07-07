Kamala Harris Tries to Defines Culture in a Word Salad

Kamala Harris’s latest speech is being widely mocked. In case you are wondering, she was trying to redefine “culture.” Her speeches are always defined as word salads, and this one is her finest word salad yet.

Kamala Harris, whose net approval rating is the worst ever recorded in NBC’s polling history, joined Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” and pro-abortion activist Monica Simpson on Friday to discuss race-specific “reproductive health” at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

After touting the forum as the “epicenter of black culture,” Simpson asked Harris how important she considered culture to be.

“Well, I think culture is — it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And — and present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment. And — and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy, because every — you know, it comes in the morning. (Cackle laughs) We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too.”

Kamala Harris stumbles through attempt to define ‘culture’. READ: https://t.co/tKhm9b1ACZ pic.twitter.com/JYtjeC14vp — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 7, 2023

The entire speech was typical hardcore left. She thinks the Voting Rights Act should continue in perpetuity, and she wants the systemic racism of affirmative action to continue.

Harris is upset that people who took out college loans have to pay them instead of Americans who didn’t take out loans. She said they have forgiven loans as if these leftist rulers have the right to give away our tax money.

She thinks it’s 1963:

So, you know, I say this. Coretta Scott King famously said: The fight for civil rights must be fought and won with each generation. We are that generation she spoke of at this moment in time. (Applause.) And so, fight we must, understanding that the gains that we have made will never be permanent unless we are vigilant.

And I say that means let us fight for the future we deserve. Fight for the future we deserve. (Applause.)

At the same time, we are paying $8 million a day in New York City to pay for illegal aliens.

It’s awful having an undemocratic administration. They’re a threat to democracy.

Related