Kamala Harris wants the Boston Bomber to VOTE, will DICTATE gun control

Kamala Harris is open to discussing terrorists, people convicted of sexual assault, murder, having their voting rights restored. They will get to decide our policies in prison with the guidance of other vicious criminals.

She wants to have a conversation about giving voting rights to the Boston Marathon Bomber. Bernie definitely wants the bomber to have the right to vote, and she seems to feel the same way. That’s insane.

Kamala also wants our guns and is tougher on American legal gun owners than on the Boston Marathon Bomber.

Kamala Harris: “We should have that conversation” about allowing the Boston Marathon bomber to vote from prison. pic.twitter.com/TOqIlKYuQY — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 23, 2019

Kamala wants to ban semi-automatics from law-abiding people. What a bass ackwards platform.

SHE WILL BE A DICTATOR IF CONGRESS DOESN’T DO AS SHE SAYS

Democrats always say no one wants your guns, but all of their candidates for President want our guns. Kamala says she would give Congress 100 days to enact the gun laws she wants and if they don’t, she’ll sign executive orders to enact them. She’ll use her pen and phone.

Harris’ plan would extend red flag laws. Her plan includes a ban on semi-automatics and high capacity magazines.

Legal gun owners will have severe restrictions on gun ownership, but the criminals will still have them. Fancy that! And to top it all off, criminals will get to decide our policies right from prison.