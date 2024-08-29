Kamala Harris Will Come for Your Guns

As Democrats make the country very dangerous, they will also take away your means of defense. Kamala Harris is walking back some of her most radical anti-gun proposals but it’s only to get elected.

Everytown is an American organization that wants to disarm America. They wrote on their website, “From her time as district attorney to attorney general, from the U.S. Senate to the White House, Vice President Harris has spent her entire career working to build a future free from gun violence.” She won’t deal with crime or guns. She will only come for the guns of legal gun owners.

Harris has a long political record. It is now returning to haunt her as she tries to portray herself as competent, professional, and middle-of-the-road. And if there’s one issue that has consistently defined her extreme brand of far-left politics, it is contempt for the Second Amendment.

Harris supports gun confiscation and gun buybacks. She has repeatedly called for government confiscation of some of America’s most popular firearms. The presidential aspirant believes only militias are allowed to have guns.

Further demonstrating Harris’s commitment to gun confiscation, the candidate called for a “mandatory buyback program” during an October 3, 2019, MSNBC gun control forum and again during a November 2019 interview with NBC Nightly News.

YES WE CAN

As a candidate for president in 2020 on the debate stage, Harris mocked Joe Biden’s reluctance to use executive authority to “eliminate” so-called “assault weapons.” She labels popular rifles as “assault weapons.” Biden admitted it was unconstitutional. Harris laughed in Biden’s face at the debate and joked: “I would just say, hey, Joe, instead of saying no we can’t, let’s say, yes we can.”

Yes, we can, or si se puede is a popular motto Barack Obama used. In Spanish, Si Se Puede is a popular motto of the communist United Farm Workers.

According to the New York Times, “video clips of [Kamala Harris’s] old statements and interviews are being weaponized as Republicans aim to define her as a left-wing radical who is out of step with swing voters.”

They aren’t weaponized if they are her exact words and express her exact meaning. However, the Times would have you believe differently.

In the article, the Times writes: “The Harris campaign will rebut most of Republicans’ attacks by arguing that they are exaggerating or lying about her record, said a campaign official briefed on the plans who was not authorized to discuss them publicly.”

She will rebut by saying what she said was never said, even if it’s on video.

Harris and her handlers plan to rewrite history itself. They will deny her positions, what she said, and their necessary implications.

Kamala Harris will come for your guns if she’s elected.

Kamala Openly Admits She Will Come For Your Guns When She Gets Elected Spread this video far and wide! Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/3CayzTwDqP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 28, 2024