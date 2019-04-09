Kamala Harris’s Border Security Plan Is Really Funny

Kamala Harris wants to be your President and has a multi-prong plan to deal with the crisis at the border. First, she wants to give back the aid to the thugs in charge of these countries, which has already proven to be a failure.

Short term, she wants a robust process that allows the [mostly fake] asylum seekers to “tell their stories and describe the harm they’re fleeing.” [UH, THEY ALREADY GET THAT!]

She doesn’t want them to wait in Mexico because they experienced harm in Mexico [she thinks we are responsible for all the foreigners who come here illegally, even if they are not in our country.]. Telling the illegal aliens to go back is bad policy, she thinks. In other words, she wants open borders.

Her claim is the President is using a “punitive approach” and these people are coming for help.

The presidential hopeful thinks the President’s plans are illogical, when in fact, her plan is illogical. Harris is a pandering hack who worked her way to the top by sleeping with the old guy at the top.

In other words, she wants to give money to the countries sending these people up, let the seekers have more time to convince us why they should stay and she wants them all taken into the country so we can take care of them at great expense. Harris wants them to have the right to come into the U.S. no matter what. Oh, yeah, that’ll work!

HERE THEY COME

Meanwhile, a caravan-size influx of migrants is flooding across the border each week in just a single sector, a top Border Patrol official told lawmakers Tuesday — the latest indicator of the growing migration crisis on the southern border.

“Much media attention has focused on caravans coming across from Central America,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch said at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. “But the fact is that RGV is receiving caravan-equivalent numbers every seven days.”

Karisch said his sector has apprehended people from 50 different countries, including China, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, and Romania.

Even Bernie Sanders, a communist, understands we can’t take the entire world in, because, unlike her, he cares about the country, albeit with a flawed ideology.

Still, Congress will not close any loopholes. They could do it a day if they wanted to. D.C. wants massive migration. They are replacing citizens with third world, uneducated people who will overwhelmingly vote for socialism.