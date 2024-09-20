Kamala Harris’s Freudian Slip & She’s So Coming for Our Guns

By
M DOWLING
-
0
26

Kamala, who has spent her entire career advocating for radical gun control and mandatory gun confiscation, wants you to think she has suddenly fallen in love with guns. She claims she is a gun owner, but I don’t believe her.

She wants to sound like a cowgirl or the Terminator.

Kamala Harris said she would shoot anyone who entered her house illegally and have her staff handle any problems. This is the woman who said she would confiscate our guns and send police into our homes to check to see if our guns are properly secured.

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Ha ha ha! Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! Ha ha ha! But my staff will deal with that later. Ha ha ha!”

In other words, she can protect herself, but us peasants, not so much. And she’ll have employee peasants take care of the problem.

She is an empty suit airhead and took it back. We hear her loudly and clearly. Kamala is taking it back because she still wants to take our guns, unbothered by what has been, like the Second Amendment.

She is so in over her head.

Democrats Have Guns; It’s Not Bipartisan

The Wall Street Journal published an article that says the surprising new gun owners are Democrats. They are buying guns. It should not be a surprise since they’ve always bought guns. Guns are not a right-left issue. They are bipartisan, and a belief in the Second Amendment is bipartisan. The reason it’s politicized is because Democrat leftists want to take them from us.

Democrats taught my NRA class. The gun shows where I live are often held in a union hall, and the people buying the guns are Democrat union members. The gun dealers, some at least, are Democrats.

The Democrat leftists politicized it to make it easier to take our guns. Not everything is political. They do it to divide us and get their way.

Nancy Pelosi was key to turning Democrats into communists and socialists. They need to go back to normal.

SHE WANTS YOUR GUNS!

She is going to come into your home!

Mandatory buyback:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments