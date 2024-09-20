Kamala Harris’s Freudian Slip & She’s So Coming for Our Guns

Kamala, who has spent her entire career advocating for radical gun control and mandatory gun confiscation, wants you to think she has suddenly fallen in love with guns. She claims she is a gun owner, but I don’t believe her.

She wants to sound like a cowgirl or the Terminator.

Kamala Harris said she would shoot anyone who entered her house illegally and have her staff handle any problems. This is the woman who said she would confiscate our guns and send police into our homes to check to see if our guns are properly secured.

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Ha ha ha! Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! Ha ha ha! But my staff will deal with that later. Ha ha ha!”

In other words, she can protect herself, but us peasants, not so much. And she’ll have employee peasants take care of the problem.

She is an empty suit airhead and took it back. We hear her loudly and clearly. Kamala is taking it back because she still wants to take our guns, unbothered by what has been, like the Second Amendment.

She is so in over her head.

Democrats Have Guns; It’s Not Bipartisan

The Wall Street Journal published an article that says the surprising new gun owners are Democrats. They are buying guns. It should not be a surprise since they’ve always bought guns. Guns are not a right-left issue. They are bipartisan, and a belief in the Second Amendment is bipartisan. The reason it’s politicized is because Democrat leftists want to take them from us.

Democrats taught my NRA class. The gun shows where I live are often held in a union hall, and the people buying the guns are Democrat union members. The gun dealers, some at least, are Democrats.

The Democrat leftists politicized it to make it easier to take our guns. Not everything is political. They do it to divide us and get their way.

Nancy Pelosi was key to turning Democrats into communists and socialists. They need to go back to normal.

SHE WANTS YOUR GUNS!

Kamala: “I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the second amendment and your right to own a gun to say that we need an assault weapons ban.” Narrator: It is NOT in fact consistent with your right to own a gun to pass a law banning guns for law abiding citizens. pic.twitter.com/axxPsLK2T2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

Kamala Openly Admits She Will Come For Your Guns When She Gets Elected Spread this video far and wide! Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/3CayzTwDqP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 28, 2024

She is going to come into your home!

Kamala Harris: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” Y’all know she coming for your guns right? pic.twitter.com/2Er53wtzKw — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 18, 2024

Mandatory buyback:

She didn’t say it once, twice or even three times. Kamala practically campaigned on gun confiscation. Here is a clip of her clearly stating that the “buyback” will be compulsory. https://t.co/VShzBugAmj pic.twitter.com/gmu84g37dd — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) August 2, 2024