Kamala has a gender wage gap plan she’ll shove down our throats

Totalitarian Kamala Harris will place large fines on corporations that don’t go along with her pay equity plan. If Congress doesn’t pass it, she will make it happen via executive action.

IT’S A REALLY BIG ISSUE

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, she shared her “simple” socialist proposal, calling pay equity a “really big issue.”

“If you lift up the economic status of women, you lift up the economic status of families and communities and all of society’s benefits,” Harris said Sunday, just ahead of a scheduled town hall in Los Angeles, California.

“What I am proposing is we shift the burden: It should not be on that working woman to prove it, it should instead be on that large corporation to prove they’re paying people for equal work equally,” she said. “It’s that simple, it’s literally that simple. And this, then, is not only about fairness and equality, it’s about transparency. Show us what you got. That’s it.”

With a Harris administration, companies with 100 or more employees would be required to obtain an “Equal Pay Certification” from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to show that there is equality of pay for both men and women. It’s another unfunded mandate, another absurd regulation on business.

Under the Harris plan, companies that fail to obtain the certification receive a daily fine as well as a fine of 1 percent of their profits for every unresolved 1 percent wage gap for work of equal value.

She is also going to mandate promotions.

And all the lawyers will rejoice.

When did a dictatorship ever work? Especially one run by a leftist woman who slept her way to the top. Oh, wait, Eva Peron! That worked out well, didn’t it?

The only real problem is this is what The Equal Pay Act of 1963 allegedly solved.

The whole gender gap tale is fiction for the most part. Women are paid less primarily due to lack of experience. They often stay at home with children.

In America today, women are paid 80 cents on the dollar. It is an outrage and has to change. Tomorrow, I will announce a plan to close the pay gap and hold corporations accountable. There will be penalties if they don’t. pic.twitter.com/TI5MDCRsNL — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 20, 2019