Kamala wants the ‘protests’ to continue 3 days after two officers were shot

Two police officers were shot during Black Lives Matter protests and senator Kamala Harris has called these “demonstrations” “essential,” The Daily Mail reported.

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that protests against racial injustice, including BLM, are “essential for the evolution of our country.”

Senator Harris D-Calif. made the comments during the NAACP’s national convention in which she was interviewed for more than one hour.

Two police officers shot in Louisville three days ago by her ‘protesters’ simply because they were officers. It didn’t affect her thinking at all. She had nothing to say about their well-being.

They were shot after the AG refused to charge the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

CONTINUE THE ESSENTIAL PROTESTS’

“’Nothing that we have achieved that has been about progress, in particular around civil rights, has come without a fight, and so I always am going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country – as an essential component or mark of a real democracy,” the senator said in the video.

“The people’s voices must be heard, and it is often the people who must speak to get their government to do what it is supposed to do, but may not do naturally unless the people speak loudly – and obviously peacefully,” she continued.

The far-left and oblivious senator even praised the “brilliance” and ‘”impact” of the Black Lives Matter protests that have seen riots and looting.

They’re a terrorist Marxist group.

“I actually believe that Black Lives Matter has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system,” Harris said.

“I think, a community and the country speaking out, understanding that nothing that we have achieved that has been about progress in this country has come without a fight. Nothing that we have achieved in our country that has been about progress, and in particular around civil rights has come without a fight,” she said.

“We must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters,” the senator said last month. “We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence, including the shooter who was arrested for murder. Make no mistake, we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice.”

These ‘protests’ are violent communist uprisings. If Kamala likes them so much, along with her far-left utterings, it seems clear she is a communist of sorts.

This is constant and it’s all these leftist Democrats do — encourage riots and looting. She has made it clear in the past that she wants prisons shut down and criminals on the street.

WATCH:

“Nothing we’ve achieved… has come without a fight and so I’m always going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country… and as necessary.”

– Kamala Harris Remember this when you see cities on fire & people attacked.pic.twitter.com/tPZXnfGsyy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 25, 2020

After months of left-wing violence, Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris says these protests are an essential part of our “evolution” as a country

pic.twitter.com/NiUexl5Fo8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2020

REMINDER: As violent rioting occurred across Democrat controlled cities, Kamala Harris’ comments from June are striking: Protesters “should not” let up. pic.twitter.com/hqkLmC5nRu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2020

Ayanna Pressley is also calling for a communist uprising:

Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “everything is on the table,” pull the U.S. “up from the root” to “reconstruct a new world” pic.twitter.com/O5Vct4HiY0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2020