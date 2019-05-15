Kamala will likely be ole Uncle Joe’s VP & her Plan is terrifying

There is a lot of talk about who will be Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President. Kamala Harris’s name comes up the most and that should terrify you.

If Kamala Harris isn’t the presidential pick, she will very likely be Joe Biden’s choice for Vice President. Uncle Joe is an old 76 years of age with a tendency to become confused and slur his words. What I am getting at here is he could die soon and that would leave Kamala as President should he win. That’s why people need to know what she is promising the Democrat voters.

SHE WILL PUT IN EXTREME GUN CONTROL VIA EXECUTIVE ACTION

During an event in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Sen. Harris (D-CA) announced a policy proposal that would prohibit imports on some semi-automatic and high capacity firearms.

Wednesday’s announcement targets specific types of firearms. The far-far-left senator wants to see a ban on “AR-15-style assault weapons,” a campaign aide told Reuters. Her campaign thinks it will affect at least 4 million rifles — at least.

The AR-15 is NOT an assault weapon. It’s a rifle.

Last month, Harris vowed that in the first 100 days of her administration, she would work with Congress to pass “reasonable gun safety laws.,” and if they didn’t agree to her plan, she would do it by executive order.

“If by my 100th day in office when elected president of the United States, the United States Congress fails to put a bill on my desk to sign with all of the good ideas or any of the good ideas that I’m prepared to take executive action because that’s what’s needed,” dictator Harris said.

Kamala leans totalitarian.

Ironically, she owns a gun herself for personal safety.

Harris’ plan would extend red flag laws and include a ban on many if not all semi-automatics and high capacity magazines.

Harris mentioned her plan would include a requirement that any individual or business selling more than five guns a year perform background checks on gun purchasers, and that any dealer or manufacturer who breaks the law would have their license revoked by the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

“We have got to have smart gun safety laws in this country, and we ‘ve got buying this false choice. You can be in favor of the second amendment and also understand that there is no reason in this civil society that we have assault weapons around communities that can kill babies and police officers,” Harris told Jake Tapper in January.

When she talks about assault weapons she means all semi-automatics.

“On this issue of the need for gun safety laws, we’re not at any loss for good ideas,” she declared.

I’ll bet!

LET CHILDREN AND BOMBERS VOTE

Harris said she would be open to a conversation about letting hardened criminals in prison vote, including the Boston Bomber. She sort of walked it back when it didn’t go over well with the general public, but voter beware, she often comes back to her initial impulses and blows with the wind.

Harris wants children under 13 to vote, she told host Don Lemon.

“I think there is no question if we are looking at what is going on in our country, that we’re putting more responsibilities on people at a younger age. And the larger the number of people we can involve in the electoral process, I think the more robust it would be.

“I believe strongly that you can judge a society based on how it treats its children. You can look at what we are not doing for our students, teenagers and even younger. I believe if they had greater political power, maybe we would get our act together better than we’ve been doing, and maybe that’s one of the steps towards it.”

REPARATIONS, YOU BETCHA!

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said in an interview recently with “Breakfast Club” that she supports “some type of” reparations to black Americans for slavery.

She agreed with host Charlamagne to support “some type of reparations.”

Harris said “America has a history of 200 years of slavery. We had Jim Crow. We had legal segregation in America for a very long time. The Voting Rights Act was only strong for 50 years and then they wiped it out with this United States Supreme Court in the Shelby decision, to the point that 22 states immediately thereafter put in place laws that one court found were crafted with surgical precision to have black people not be able to vote.”

[Democrats were behind all of it.]

Since her ancestor had a plantation full of slaves they abused, she should pay. Since my ancestors didn’t own slaves, I don’t plan to pay a dime.

WE DON’T NEED NO STINKIN’ ELECTORAL COLLEGE OR SUPREME COURT

Harris is open to eliminating the Electoral College.

“I’m open to the discussion,” Harris said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “There’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States and we need to deal with that, so I’m open to the discussion.”

Without the college, California and New York would elect the President in the foreseeable future.

She also wants to pack the Supreme Court.

BORDER SECURITY — LET THEM ALL IN!

Her border security plan is pretty funny. Basically, she doesn’t want border security. She wants everyone to come in, not wait in Mexico, and let fake asylum seekers have an even more “robust” opportunity to tell their story. She also wants to send a lot more money to the thugs running the Central American countries who are now encouraging their poorest to flood the U.S. border.

The crazy senator is open to abolishing ICE and refers to them as the KKK. And she is a big proponent of amnesty.

FREEBIES GALORE!

With huge deficit spending, Harris wants us to pay for raises for every public school teacher. She also wants a universal income, and to pay the rent of others of her choosing — with our tax dollars. Basically, half the nation would pay the rent for the other half and give them an income too.

Kamala calls for the most extreme Medicare for All plan and the elimination of all private health insurance. Like Biden, who says we’re “obligated” to pay for the healthcare of every illegal alien who happens to wander in, Kamala also believes in giving healthcare to the world. She also believes in free dental, pharmaceuticals, and vision services to the world.

The economically challenged senator says we can pay for the $97 trillion Green New Deal.

It’s not “about a cost, it’s an investment.” She insisted, “Of course we can pay for it!” [through theft, and even then, of course, we can’t]

As long as she is a black woman, Democrats don’t care what she plans to do. She has their vote.