Kamala won’t decriminalize illegal crossings but she will decriminalize It

Open borders Harris, the ‘female Obama’, rose her hand in the affirmative when asked during the debates if she would decriminalize the illegal border crossings.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain asked Harris about her position on illegal border crossings.

“You’re for decriminalizing border crossings,” McCain said. “You’re one of the people that raised their hand at the debate. Do you agree with [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] that we should get rid of [the Department of Homeland Security] altogether?”

“That is not correct,” Harris said. “I’m not in favor of decriminalizing or not having consequences for – we have to – let me just be very clear: we have to have a secure border. But I am in favor of saying that we’re not going to treat people who are undocumented [and] cross the borders ‘criminals,’ that is correct.”

“Clarify that for me though because I do find it confusing,” McCain said. “I believe that if someone crosses over the border illegally, it is illegal. And you would decriminalize it?”

TRANSLATION FROM POLITICAL SPEAK

“I would not make it a crime punishable by jail. It should be a civil enforcement issue, but not a criminal enforcement issue,” Harris said.

So, let me get this straight. Harris will decriminalize it and make it a civil violation worthy of the equivalent of a parking ticket, but she isn’t decriminalizing it. Hmmm…

“There should be, you know, you got to play by the rules, but we can’t treat people like criminals,” Harris said.

Uh, okay, so she’s not decriminalizing the illegal border crossings but she won’t label any of the crossers as criminals.

How is that not decriminalizing it again?