Kamala’s sugar daddy Willie Brown unimpressed with her & any Dems

Longtime California Democrat Willie Brown declared in his Saturday column for the San Francisco Chronicle that none of the Democrat candidates can beat Trump. He said the first night’s group was a “lineup of pygmies.”

“Trump must have enjoyed every moment and every answer because he now knows he’s looking at a bunch of potential rivals who are still not ready for prime time,” he wrote.

“California Sen. Kamala Harris got all the attention for playing prosecutor in chief,” Brown said of his own ex-mistress, “but her case against former Vice President Joe Biden boiled down in some ways to a ringing call for forced school busing. It won’t be too hard for Trump to knock that one out of the park in 2020.”

About Biden, he said he “did himself zero favors by telling Harris that he opposed only busing that was ordered by the federal government. It was a weird endorsement of states’ rights and local jurisdictions’ right to segregate schools. That’s the best argument he could marshal against busing little kids miles across town?” asked Brown.

Brown was a powerful mayor and speaker of the assembly. He is a very influential African-American Democrat.

He dissed the Democrat candidates earlier this year too. That’s because they are diss-worthy.

Kamala, the daughter of an Indian professor and a Jamaican professor, would have to pay reparations if that bill goes through. Her father’s family owned slaves. My family, on the other hand, fought for the Union Army and one died in Andersonville, so, even though I’m white, I should get reparations.

Kamala is not African-American, she’s half African-Jamaican.

Kamala spent two years serving as Willie’s mistress and got promotions, political positions, over the two years she slept with the married Willie.