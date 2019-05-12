Kamala’s universal health care covers illegal aliens, gives free everything

Kamala Harris is as insanely left as all the presidential candidates. Jake Tapper asked her to clarify her views on healthcare. She wants to give all people here illegally free healthcare and she did. Since the illegals are pouring into the country for that reason, among others, there will be no stopping them if the Democrats win in 2020.

That’s not all, she agrees with the House Medicare for All bill which provides, free vision, free dental, free pharmacy, and on and on.

This is insanity. To win the election, they will gladly destroy the country.

The new Medicare for All bill (H.R. 1384) has come and hopefully will go the way of the pet rock. Everybody now knows the basics: the government will take care of all medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and long-term care services with no out-of-pocket expenses. The bill prohibits parallel private insurance, and has the glaring absence of a financing mechanism.

But as usual, bills contain hidden gems. Section 104 of the bill tracks the Affordable Care Act’s “anti-discrimination” rule, making it clear that no person can be denied benefits, specifically including abortion and treatment of gender identity issues “by any participating provider.”

The bill DOES NOT confirm any First Amendment rights. There are no conscience protections — none.

We could so easily become a communist country with these far-left lunatics in the Democratic Party running it. This is communism.