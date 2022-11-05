Kanye and the Impact of Antisemitism on Our Jewish Friends

By Laurie Cardoza Moore

“When I wake up, I’m going ‘death con 3’ On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The tidal wave from this infamous October 9 tweet by Kanye West, aka Ye, continues to crash the cultural shoreline. Twitter locked him out of his account. Adidas, which has partnered with Kanye on his Yeezy brand, cut ties with the billionaire entertainer and fashion mogul. Other business partners have done likewise.

Some have dismissed Kanye’s comments as the rants of a person with serious mental health issues.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens gave a free pass to Kanye altogether, saying his tweet was not antisemitic at all.

“If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic,” Candace said on October 10 on her Daily Wire show. “You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of the Holocaust. If you’re an honest person, you will admit that.”

Since 2002, Proclaiming Justice to The Nations has fought antisemitism and lies about Israel at home and coast to coast. This has meant speaking out against the Boston Mapping Project, which targeted Jewish organizations supporting “the colonization of Palestine,” although most are apolitical and focused on the religious, social, and educational life of the Jewish people in Boston. It has continued by exposing the restriction on Jewish leaders speaking to student organizations at Berkeley Law and bringing attention to the distribution of antisemitic literature in a peaceful Nashville suburb.

As I have learned through many trials, there is nothing innocent, reasonable, or understandable about antisemitism.

I have seen the pained expressions on the faces of my Jewish brothers and sisters. I see the alarm and hurt, and I hear the confusion in their voices as they try to understand the unbridled hate.

Sadly, such comments are not new. For centuries, the Jewish people have sustained the verbal and physical blows from those who falsely accuse them of all of society’s ills. Like every other American, the Jewish people are seeking the prosperity and flourishing of our nation. They long, as we do, for a society where their children can attend school safely, where they can raise their families in truth and love, celebrate life’s milestones with loved ones, and contribute positively to the larger community.

I have heard some people say, “Well, many Jewish people are quite liberal,” somehow using that as an excuse to legitimize the ancient antisemitic tropes recited against our Jewish brethren. I am fully aware that not everyone in the Jewish community shares my conservative social and biblical stances, but supporting the Jewish people is not a political position for me but a deeply moral and biblical one. The Jews are the “Apple of God’s eye,” his chosen people. The prophet Zechariah in Chapter 2, vs. 8 reminds us that “He who touches Israel, touches the ‘Apple of His eye.” They are the people who brought us salvation. As is biblically mandated, we should care when hatred is circulated in any form by anyone regarding our Jewish brethren.

How it causes me pain to see that just because of their religious and ethnic heritage, they are the de facto targets of persecution. That is unacceptable for people of the faith of Abraham.

I was reminded of this at a recent speaking engagement. During the Q&A after I spoke, I was shocked when one couple, who clearly did not represent the rest of those in attendance, began a tirade of inflammatory assertions about the Jews fueled by the same kind of toxicity spoken by Kanye.

Those statements clearly did not represent this organization, which I respect and support. The couple was escorted from the room, and the leaders apologized profusely for the outburst. But this situation was a wake-up call.

There are those who might attend the meetings of conservative causes, but they have an agenda not in line with those causes. Instead of seeking ways to help the nation, they want to place blame on the Jewish people for our nation’s faults and defects. We cannot be silent in the face of such hate. Whether it comes from a friendly stranger on the elevator, an unassuming couple at a meeting or a megastar like Kanye.

I understand that Kanye has struggled with his mental health, but that does not give him, or anyone else, a free pass to say whatever they want. There is a powerful and dangerous downhill effect of statements from someone with Kanye’s status and platform.

And while his friends and critics play out the implications of his words on the Internet, the fact remains that hateful comments from the most influential have a real and dangerous effect on the local level. And it’s our Jewish friends, neighbors, and colleagues who pay the price.

We need to serve as watchmen in our churches and conservative organizations.

And we should stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and speak against slander and lies with every means available—on texts, emails, letters to the editor, and social media. We should write them, call them, or have lunch with them, and affirm our care and respect for them, and also denounce antisemitism clearly and strongly. Their safety is at stake as is the future of our great nation.

Laurie Cardoza Moore is the founder and president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, a Franklin, Tennessee-based nonprofit that supports the Jewish people and Israel and stands against antisemitism. She has been named among Israel’s top 50 Christian allies by the Israel Allies Foundation, a Goodwill Ambassador to Israel by the Israel Consul General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and a Friend of Israel by the Center for Jewish Awareness.

