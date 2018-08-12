Kanye West responded to the media and others who claimed he couldn’t answer Jimmy Kimmel’s question about why he thought Trump cares about blacks.

The comic set the question up during an interview with Kanye West on Thursday night. After a long introduction about Trump separating families at the border, he asked the question. It wasn’t easy to just answer since it was a trick question meant to get a headline, and not necessarily to make Kanye look good.

As we wrote last week, when he sat down with Jimmy Kimmel, West was given under three seconds to answer the question. Kimmel jumped to break before he could answer.

KANYE’S RESPONSE

West tweeted that he had a great time during the interview but he is reading that he was “…stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.”

“The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation,” he wrote.

In line with his efforts at showing love not hate, West concluded, “I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He leads with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love.”

WEST SAID “LIBERALS CAN’T BULLY ME”

Kimmel tried to corner him with Trump questions. At one point, West explained that he told people he liked Trump but he was warned he’d be rejected by the black community if he told anyone. West continued by making it clear he doesn’t want to be told blacks must be Democrats and must have monolithic thoughts.

When West put the MAGA hat on, he explained it was about “overcoming fear” of backlash. “Liberals can’t bully me,” he said. [5:00 on the video clip below]

At about 10:14 in the clip, West talked about trying ‘love’ to get us out of this cycle of hate we are in.

Kanye is funny, appears very honest, and all-around pleasant.

KANYE’S VIEWS DO MATTER

Motivational speaker and former police officer Brandon Tatum said people shouldn’t underestimate Kanye’s influence.