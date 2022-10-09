Kanye Suspended from Twitter for Comment About Jewish people

Twitter suspended Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, and we don’t think this will be reversed.

The Rapper’s account is locked after he posted a series of anti-Semitic slurs and declared war on Jewish people.

After his Paris Fashion Week show, where he showcased a White Lives Matter shirt, he began swiping at the Jewish community.

In a tweet that the social media giant has since removed, Kanye wrote: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

On social media, users are calling it a threat to kill people.

If you say Kanye doesn’t mean he wants to kill them, you will be called names. But, he doesn’t mean he will kill anyone.

He added: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Kanye was locked out of his account following the Death Con threat,’ Twitter confirmed. His reference to Blacks are Jews is a radical Black Hebrew Israelite theory. This group was among the leftists verbally attacking the Covington Catholic Schoolboy, Nick Sandmann. It was their video that cleared Sandmann.

People Are Out to Cancel Him

Celebrities and politicians slammed him for the online comments.

Real Housewives star Lizzy Savetsky stood up to Kanye and found herself under attack by his fans verbally abusing her on Instagram.

Savetsky became the victim of radical anti-Semites after Kanye commented, and she says that is a reason to cancel free speech.

Comedian Hannah Einbinder also rallied her 124,000 social media followers to stand up against Kanye.

Mayor of Beverly Hills Lili Bosse spoke out against the rapper’s antisemitism, saying that he “clearly spews hatred to Jews.”

Shocking the fans: Ye, 45, first wore the ‘White Lives Matter’ design at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

Comedian Hannah Einbinder told her 124,000 followers on Instagram after Kanye’s tweets: ‘Just a reminder that if you f*** with this man then you are dead to me.

“Gonna need my non Jewish friends to condemn that s***. It can’t just be Jews defending ourselves, there aren’t enough of us left. We need allies.”

Ritchie Torres, a US representative for New York’s 15th congressional district, was also among politicians and celebrities calling out the rapper for his antisemitism.

He wrote on Twitter: “Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic. Shame on you and your enablers.”

In an exchange with P. Diddy, Combs told Kanye to cut it out because he was hurting their people.

All Republicans and Tucker are getting blamed for Kanye’s remarks.

He just got back and went to Death Con3.

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

Here is one of his tweets to Mark Zuckerberg.

Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

Can’t we all just get along?

Kanye has manic depression.

