Kanye to Buy Parler to Get His Free Speech Back

Kanye West will buy up the free speech platform Parler in response to his recent censorship from Big Tech. Kanye said Parler is “the world’s pioneering uncancelable free speech platform.”

In a statement, Parlement Technologies said it had reached an agreement in principle to sell “the world’s pioneering uncancelable free speech platform to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).”

This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer added.

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.

“Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals,” he added.

Nashville-based Parler, which has raised about $56million to date, said it expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. It did not give a deal value.

Why weren’t these two deplatformed (not that I want that)?

I've called out antisemitism on the right and by Kanye, but having 2 people with long histories of promoting and defending antisemitism lecture about it makes a mockery of the subject. If Mehdi and Omar want to confront antisemitism, they should start by looking in the mirror. https://t.co/5wczW7g3Pj — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2022

