Kanye West and Kim Kardashian looking at divorce

Page Six claims Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing after six years.

“They are keeping it low-key, but they are done,” a source has claimed to PageSix.

Kanye, 43, was absent for all the Kardashian family holiday photos in recent weeks. Last month it was claimed the couple were together “but living separate lives.”

It came after a particularly turbulent year for the power couple and Kanye’s failed bid to be U.S. president. Kanye has been open about his bipolar disease. That probably doesn’t help.

They are in marriage counseling and have been for a while.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the marriage was in deep trouble for the last half of 2020. TMZ reported that Kim was ready to pull the plug on the marriage at one point, but it was when Kanye was going through a serious bipolar episode, and she felt it was cruel to do it when he wasn’t well.

They have been living separately for a few months. Kanye has spent most of his time in Wyoming while she has been in Calabasas with the kids. They were absorbed in personal business projects and didn’t focus on making any final decisions, TMZ reported.

Related