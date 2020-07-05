Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run or is it 2024

Rapper Kanye West announced his presidential campaign on Saturday as July 4th celebrations continued across the United States. “I am running for president of the United States,” he said, alongside the hashtag “#2020VISION.”

Although there are some states in which it is too late for West to add his name to the ballot, he is still able to join the race as an independent in others.

It’s too late to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for president in the states of Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and Texas, per Ballotpedia.

Kanye would take votes from Biden for the most part. An ABC News reporter, Christopher Donato, said he will postpone it until 2024. Kanye endorsed Donald Trump but now is running against him?

Elon Musk quickly endorsed his friend West.

Kim Kardashian would be the First Lady. The first thing that would appear is her sex tape.

Last November at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, ye announced he would run in 2024.

“When I run for President in 2024,” West began, interrupted by an outbreak of laughter in the audience. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

West first announced his presidential aspirations during the 2015 MTV VMAs after receiving the Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift. Later that year, he emphasized his intentions to run while at New York Fashion Week debuting the second season of his Yeezy clothing line.

This might help his new line of clothing being sold by The Gap.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Kanye West says he’s running for President. He had previously said he was going to run in 2020, but then said he’d postpone his run to 2024 https://t.co/7WZZFlF5K1 — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) July 5, 2020

HE HASN’T MADE A MOVE YET

The only candidate for president named Kanye West in the FEC database for 2020 at the moment is a Green Party candidate named “Kanye Deez Nutz West” who’s raised $0 pic.twitter.com/jD1o6ydM5m — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 5, 2020