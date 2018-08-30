Kanye West Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Didn’t Let Him Answer

Super star Kanye West told WGCI 107.5 Radio hosts in an interview Wednesday that President Donald Trump is going to do whatever it takes to “do the work” to be a great president for black voters.

West said he understood people who “would rather have a female president” and supported Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, “I just don’t agree with it.”

The “Ye” rapper reminded people that all blacks used to vote Republican after a host asked him how he could support Donald Trump when he stands for so many things that are against so many black people in our struggle.

Kanye said he “has love for everybody” and we can’t have “a monolithic thought”. “I know black people that voted for Trump that were scared to say out loud. Now that’s some 1984 though-control programming shit,” West said.

HE ANSWERED THE JIMMY KIMMEL QUESTION

He was asked the question he wasn’t given the time to answer by Jimmy Kimmel about whether Trump cares about black people.

“I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him and he would like for black people to like him when they did when he was cool, and the rap songs, and all the…”Yeah, and he will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and…he wants to be the greatest president.” And he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community.”

The “Ye” rapper told the radio hosts that the facilities housing illegal aliens and children separated from adults was “something that was happening through a lot of different president eras — but now we’re seeing it.”

West was asked again how he could vote for this man. The famed rapper said Trump’s election gave black Americans the opportunity “as an entire community to see things that we weren’t seeing when Obama was in office. We as a collective wasn’t woke. Now everybody is woke.”

