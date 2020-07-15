Kanye West dropped out of the presidential race

Two weeks after announcing his presidential bid, Kanye West is out according to new reports.

The New Yorker’s Intelligencer reported that Kanye West dropped his 2020 presidential bid.

According to a new report from Intelligencer, a “get-out-the-vote specialist” named Steve Kramer claims West is already “out” after the Yeezy founder hired both “paid and volunteer” staff to help him secure signatures in Florida and South Carolina to get him on the ballot.

Kramer said Kanye was serious.

Kramer claimed West’s team was “working over weekend there, formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

The specialist claimed there was “overwhelming support” to get West on the ballot, the outlet said.

Then West’s team went dark. The New Yorker reporter followed up with Kramer who told him, “He’s out.”

The reporter asked what happened. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today,” Kramer said.

People who were hired expressed disappointment because they are out of jobs and because they believe in him.