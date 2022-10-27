Kanye West Is Being Widely Canceled And He’s OK With It

Following his recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, West, who now goes by Ye, has been canceled by several media companies, social media, and various retail brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga. His agent dropped him, and his documentary was canceled. He’s okay with it.

During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye expressed gratitude.

“There was a day where I was headed to Nashville to meet with George Farmer, who is the CEO of Parler, the day when we made the announcement,” Ye said, referring to his intention to acquire the conservative social media platform. “That same day, Balenciaga was taking my imagery off of their site, and the Drink Champs [episode] was being taken down. And I said, ‘This is the happiest day of my life.’”

“I love cutting the grass low,” Ye continued. “People really wasn’t with you. They was part time. People switch up when it’s wartime. I rather have people who are really with me and not people who are just trying to use me.”

Kanye West says being dropped by “Drink Champs” & Balenciaga was “the happiest day of my life”https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/ugBfeQDlPx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 25, 2022

Powerful and hypocritical corporations canceling Ye is quite ironic. That does NOT mean we support any antisemitism. We DO NOT. Stereotyping is always WRONG and often evil.

ARI EMANUEL CALLS FOR CANCELLATIONS WITH A WAVE OF HIS WAND

Top entertainment industry talent agent Ari Emanuel is calling on businesses to stop working with rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic comments on social media.

Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, said in a Financial Times op-ed that fashion and entertainment brands collaborating with Ye on fashion lines and other projects need to “speak out and take action” against the music artist.

Ye was also locked out of Twitter and Instagram after saying he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Additionally, French fashion house Balenciaga on Friday said it will no longer work on projects with West, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship or any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a Balenciaga spokesperson told Women’s Wear Daily.

“West is not just any person — he is a pop culture icon with millions of fans around the world. And among them are young people whose views are still being formed,” Emanuel wrote. He also accused Ye’s business partners of “giving his misguided hate an audience.”

ARI EMANUEL IS A HYPOCRITE

Vanity Fair:

And when in 1995, Emanuel and three other agents broke off on their own to form the Endeavor talent agency, the legend only grew.

“There was the hazing,” one early Endeavor employee recalls. “It was this group of guys who were all interconnected. They had the boarding school connections, a lot of Harvard. And you felt that when you went there. It was frat type guys running their company like a frat.”

The antics would later be embarrassingly revealed in 2002 when agent Sandra Epstein sued the firm, alleging a culture of sex on desks, casual pot smoking, and one instance of an assistant being ordered to book prostitutes for his boss. The suit was settled out of court.

The stories of Emanuel’s volcanic temper became a subgenre of their own: tales of him berating employees or rivals, lobbing projectiles across the office, or, as one observer remembers fairly recently, beating to death his laptop in his building’s garage.

He allegedly allowed a friend to operate a pornographic website out of Endeavors offices. Ironically, he’s accused of making anti-gay remarks.

SKETCHERS JUST GOT A BUMP IN THEIR ESG SCORE

Skechers USA, Inc. stated Kanye West – also referred to as Ye – arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.

Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.

Related