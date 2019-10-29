Kanye West talks Jesus & Democrats’ food stamps, abortion, brainwashing

Last week, mega- rapper Kanye West, released his “Jesus Is King” album. During an interview with Big Boy about the album, he got political.

FOOD STAMPS, ABORTIONS, & BRAINWASHING

He said the Democrat Party is keeping Black Americans enslaved with food stamps and literally killing their Black children. West believes Black Americans have been brainwashed into believing they can’t think for themselves.

When asked about his support for President Donald Trump, West explained that he doesn’t believe it is smart for Black Americans to bloc vote for Democrats.

“You are quite easily controlled if they know everybody gonna be blue. If you go to a white bar, you gonna hear people talking Independent, you gonna hear people talking Democrat, you gonna hear people talking Republican.”

In the 2016 Presidential Election, 88 percent of Black Americans voted Democrat, while only 8 percent voted Republican.

West continued. “We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking.”

“Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out of the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children.”

IS HE ENDORSING RACISM?

West was asked if he is endorsing racism with his support for Trump and said, “The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

“I’m only afraid of my daddy, God,” he continued. “I done been 15 years. I’m telling you that God is showing you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I been canceled before there was cancel culture.”

Various stats show that over 15 million Black babies have been aborted. One must wonder what Blacks would have achieved if they were 26% of the population instead of roughly 13-15%.

Kanye is a born again Christian and he put out a religious album but it’s not doing well. the cancel culture doesn’t like it.