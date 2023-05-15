Kari Lake Heads Back to Court in Arizona this Week

by Mark Schwendau

Kari Lake, the former Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona, heads back to court this week armed with new evidence alleging that Maricopa County election officials falsified voting equipment certification and lied about it. The trial in the Superior Court of Arizona is asking for relief from prior court dismissals based on the new evidence to be presented. This means that since the courts were lied to, her case filings could get a “great reset,” so to speak.

The new evidence she intends to produce involves the certification of election equipment to be used in the November election on October 11th of 2022. That certification process involved 446 tabulators used at 223 vote processing centers as per Arizona’s Election Procedures Manual (EPM).

She intends to show Maricopa County election officials knowingly perjured themselves when they took to the witness stand in her previous case filings. New and compelling evidence she wants to produce is the Maricopa County Director of Elections, Scott Jarrett, gave false testimony previously. Lake has evidence that after October 11th he was involved in secretly testing the 446-vote tabulators again on October 14th, 17th and 18th and he knew 260 of those tabulators would fail on election day. The presumption is then that those machines known to fail were sent to heavily Republican voting districts of Maricopa County.

Lake intends to prove Jarrett gave false testimony in a previous trial when he discussed Ballot on Demand (BOD) printer failures that occurred massively around Maricopa County on Election Day in Republican stronghold areas of the county.

In December, Judge Peter A. Thompson they dismissed eight out of the ten claims in Lake’s lawsuit. Public records show this judge to be nonpartisan, but Lake has been critical of him for his previous rulings. This trial judge was overruled by the Arizona Supreme Court, and the entire matter was returned to him. The court rejected six of seven Lake claims but remanded the remaining claim, regarding signature verification in Maricopa County, back to the trial court for reconsideration.

It appears that for the judge to follow Arizona law, he must readdress Lake’s claims under court Rules 59(b)(1) and 60(b) as she has uncovered evidence of fraud. The new evidence could apply to at least three of Lake’s original ten counts; II, III, V, and VI.

Here is a list of her original ten claims as well as their disposition by the court in December:

Count I – Violation of Freedom of Speech – Dismissed

Count II – Illegal Tabulator Configurations – Denied

Count III – Invalid Signatures on Mail-In Ballots – Dismissed

Count IV – Ballot Chain of Custody – Denied

Count V: Equal Protection – Dismissed

Count VI: Due Process – Dismissed

Count VII – Secrecy Clause – Dismissed

Count VIII: Incorrect Certification – Dismissed

Count IX: Inadequate Remedy – Dismissed

Count X: Constitutional Rights – Dismissed

The above was contributed by Arizona’s Family as a PDF link on their website.

The most exciting portion of Kari Lake’s most recent filing to be heard this week states:

“Among other things, new and disturbing evidence shows that Maricopa violated Arizona law and did not perform L&A testing on any vote center tabulators used on Election Day. Further, after Maricopa certified it passed L&A testing on October 11, 2022, Maricopa secretly tested all 446 vote center tabulators on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, and knew that 260 of the vote center tabulators would fail on Election Day. In addition, the new evidence shows that Maricopa Co-Director of Elections Scott Jarrett gave false testimony with respect to the issue of 19-inch ballot images being printed on the 20-inch paper (called ‘fit to print’ or ‘fit to page’). Jarrett’s testimony that this issue occurred at only three vote centers and was caused by temporary technicians changing printer settings in an attempt to fix printer problems on Election Day is false.

New evidence directly addressed the Court’s finding that Lake had not shown intentional misconduct on the part of Maricopa officials. In addition, contrary to the Court’s finding, thousands of ballots rejected at vote centers were not counted at MCTEC central count. As such, Count II should be reinstated, and this claim should proceed to trial along with Count III (Signature Verification).”

OPINION:

Kari Lake has contended that some 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count, causing her “supposed” loss to Katie Hobbs by some 17,000 votes.

Insiders to the Arizona voting process reported that as many as 40% percent of ballot signatures were rejected. Many didn’t even have a signature by the alleged voter at all. But somehow, after review by management, all the signatures, even the ones completely missing signatures, were deemed valid.

And as far as the mechanical issues not addressed by the court previously, Lake has evidence that vote center tabulators were rejecting ballots at as high as 7,000 ballots every 30 minutes beginning at 6:30 in the morning.

A final interesting aspect of this case that, only on trial in the court of public opinion, goes to intent; Kari Lake asked Katie Hobbs to recuse herself as Secretary of State of Arizona during the election process, and Hobbs refused. She had a clear conflict of interest. It now appears the longer the Lake legal proceedings go on, the more clearly Hobbs’s reputation and effectiveness are compromised as Governor.

Photo credit: by We The People AZ Alliance shows the fraudulent signature verification standards used by Maricopa County in 2020 and 2022, using illegitimate mail-in ballots with no chain of custody documentation.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related