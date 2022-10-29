Kari Lake’s “Perfection” in Responding to Lizzie Cheney

Kari Lake masterfully responds to Liz Cheney’s promise to campaign against Kari Lake and make certain she doesn’t win. Unfortunately for the vengeful Cheney, it’s having the opposite effect.

Read the letter. It is perfection.

This is perfection. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 29, 2022

No one calls out the corrupt media as well as she does.

A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections.

The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of the screen, showed Hobbs with 53% support compared to 47% for Republican nominee Kari Lake. Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, had a check by her number, indicating she was the victor.

It was a mistake?

This graphic was never meant to go on air — the numbers were only part of a test. The station has taken steps to make sure this cannot happen again. — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 28, 2022

An Insider Advantage survey for Lake’s old Fox affiliate station shows her blowing out to an 11-point lead at 54-43.

Watch her slap around the reporters.

.@KariLake to the Fake News: “you’re in a frenzy panic because your chosen candidate is not winning. You didn’t wanna cover [new polls] so you had to run with a completely garbage, bullshit story pic.twitter.com/ruCEBRAyVA — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 27, 2022

