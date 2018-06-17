Kathy Griffin Trolls Melania “F*** You…Feckless Complicit Piece of Shit

Stephanie Grisham, the communications director for the First Lady, told CNN reporter Kate Bennett on Sunday that Mrs. Trump hopes there can be a bipartisan effort for immigration reform.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” Grisham said.

“She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

That of course angered the hate filled left and at the head of the line was Kathy Griffin, a so-called comic. Please excuse the language, it’s not ours or our custom to use it.

Fuck you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of shit. https://t.co/5NsoFgMuLr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 17, 2018

FUCK TRUMP AND PENCE — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 17, 2018

Griffin’s really irrelevant but is a good example of what we can expect from the left when they take over the country.

This exchange follows the debate on “zero tolerance” for illegal crossings. All of the illegals are being brought in by cartels and they have told the people coming illegally to come with children or pretend they are with children. Some children have been sent on the dangerous trip alone by their parents. These parents are child abusers. The left doesn’t care about them or the abuse at all. They want us to keep our borders open and allow cartels to game the system.

It’s what the Democrat [Socialist] Party wants for us all.