Kathy Griffin’s spreading hate, wants the President banned from Twitter

Kathy Griffin has been calling for people to get the President banned from Twitter, claiming his words about Omar were inciting violence. She then got called out for her beheading video of the President and, ironically said it’s her First Amendment right.

The Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra pointed out the irony. She cursed him out and blocked him. So much for the First Amendment.

Kathy Griffin retweets people claiming that Trump should be banned from Twitter and that he is inciting violence Griffin then gets called out over her beheading video of Trump and responds by calling the person insane and claims the person is ignorant about the First Amendment pic.twitter.com/4ry06pa4oR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 13, 2019

Who the fuck are you? Byeeeeee, loser. https://t.co/VF9NUmqzZB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 13, 2019

The hate is coming from the left, not the right. As we’ve said before, the President’s words aren’t inciting violence or hate. These are a couple of Griffin’s retweets: