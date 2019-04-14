Kathy Griffin’s spreading hate, wants the President banned from Twitter

By
S.Noble
-
1
Kathy Griffin in her natural state

Kathy Griffin has been calling for people to get the President banned from Twitter, claiming his words about Omar were inciting violence. She then got called out for her beheading video of the President and, ironically said it’s her First Amendment right.

The Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra pointed out the irony. She cursed him out and blocked him. So much for the First Amendment.

The hate is coming from the left, not the right. As we’ve said before, the President’s words aren’t inciting violence or hate. These are a couple of Griffin’s retweets:

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply