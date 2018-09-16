Kavanaugh Classmate Named, Says, It’s “Just Absolutely Nuts”

Mark Judge, a former classmate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s, has publicly stated that he is the friend who was named by the anonymous accuser. The accuser claims the judge assaulted her in high school. The Democrats held onto this information for months. They submitted it at the 11th hour as a Hail Mary pass to stop the judge’s nomination to the court.

Sexual assault is the one crime a woman can allege anonymously and still destroy a man.

JUST ABSOLUTELY NUTS

Mr. Judge is vehemently denying allegations that the Supreme Court nominee attempted to force himself onto a young woman during a party in high school.

He revealed on Facebook September 9, 2018, that he was receiving inquiries from editors about “high school and the 80s.”

Judge, who attended Maryland’s Georgetown Preparatory Academy with Kavanaugh in the 1980s, told The Weekly Standard on Friday that the assault allegations were “just absolutely nuts.”

“I never saw Brett act that way,” Judge said.

Details were published by the New Yorker, written by Ronan Farrow and a co-author. The accuser remained anonymous.

In the interview with The Weekly Standard, Judge said he could not even remember an incident that could be misconstrued in the way the New Yorker says the letter alleges.

“I don’t remember any of that stuff going on with girls,” Judge told Weekly Standard, adding that the New Yorker didn’t provide him with many details.

The New Yorker story did not identify the classmate by name. But Judge confirmed to The Weekly Standard that he was the Kavanaugh associate the accuser named.

Ronan Farrow just contacted Judge and assumed he knew the woman had named him. But until Farrow contacted him, he said he had no idea.

“[Ronan Farrow] said: As you know, you’re named in the letter. And I did not know,” he told the Weekly Standard.

Judge has written pro-Republican articles for a number of right-leaning magazines. In the past, he has been sharply critical of Barack and Michelle Obama, he’s written about beer-fueled parties in the 1980s, about alcoholism, gay priests in the church – along with many other topics. He also wrote on Facebook that he kept a diary from the 1980s.

THE HOAX DETAILS

Additional details of the alleged assault were first reported Friday morning by the New Yorker. They published the account of an unnamed woman who said Kavanaugh and a male classmate accosted her at a party. The woman alleged that Kavanaugh held her down and covered her mouth while the classmate turned up music in the room to conceal the sound of her protests. She got away, she wrote in the letter.

The anonymous accuser said and did nothing at the time and wants to remain anonymous now. Judge Kavanaugh, and now Mark Judge, can’t confront his accuser. It’s a one-sided assault. It’s a hoax and a typical Democrat dirty trick.

Judge told the Standard that the New Yorker refused to tell him the name of the woman who had made the allegation or any details about where and when the assault may have occurred. The unnamed woman has declined to give interviews with other media outlets.

Months before, the anonymous accuser sent a letter detailing the alleged incident to Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo of California. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has also been in possession of the allegations since July.

Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not raise the allegation during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing earlier this month. Nor did she raise the matter in closed session.

Feinstein referred the allegations to the FBI on Thursday. The FBI put the letter in the judge’s file as is standard practice, they said but declined to investigate. They left the matter to the White House.

KAVANAUGH CATEGORICALLY DENIES THE ALLEGATIONS

Kavanaugh strongly denied the allegations against him in a written statement released by the White House on Friday,

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” he said. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Since then, 65 bipartisan women who knew Brett Kavanaugh in high school have attested to his character. They have all known him for 35 years and say he has “behaved honorably and treated women with respect.” He was popular, an accomplished athlete, and “stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity,” they reported.

The women who signed the letter of support were also berated. One line of attack claimed they were waiting in the wings. But Fox News correspondent Britt Hume’s own daughter Virginia said it was a town of journalists and politicians. They all knew each other and word got around quickly. It was not orchestrated beforehand, but rather it was grassroots.