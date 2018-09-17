Kavanaugh Hires an Attorney to Defend Against SJW Christine Blasey

BRETT KAVANAUGH HIRES A TOP ATTORNEY

Brett Kavanaugh hired the founding partner of Wilkinson Walsh + Eskovitz — Beth Wilkinson — after he was accused of attempted rape and worse by California leftist, Christine Blasey Ford.

Wilkinson represents clients before the Department of Justice, Congress, and other government agencies, according to her bio page.

Democrats are demanding the FBI investigate this vague 36-year-old event/crime. We say vague since the accuser can’t remember when or where it happened yet she says she is still traumatized.

In addition to her career as a defense lawyer, Wilkinson is also known for successfully prosecuting Oklahoma City bombers Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols for their roles in the April 1995 bombing that left 168 people dead.

Kavanaugh calls the events as described by Blasey as a “completely false allegation.”

Kavanaugh has issued two statements denying the allegations.

“I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

Blasey is represented by a Democrat shill. She’s a big Democrat donor.

WHERE THE CONFIRMATION HEARING THURSDAY STANDS

Currently, Susan Collins is questioning the timing and the motivations of the Democrats, which suggest she has a lot more courage than Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake.

“What is puzzling to me is the Democrats, by not bringing this out earlier, after having had this information for more than six weeks, have managed to cast a cloud of doubt on both the professor and the judge,” Collins said.

“If they believed Professor Ford, why didn’t they surface this information earlier so that he could be questioned about it?” she added. “And if they didn’t believe her and chose to withhold the information, why did they decide at the 11th hour to release it? It is really not fair to either of them the way it is was handled.”

Republican Senators Corker and Flake, on the other hand, are calling for a delay because of their hatred for the President. They are virulent anti-Trumpists. Damaging him is more important to them than doing the right thing.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is also waffling, saying there might have to be a delay.

BLASEY IS A BERNIE-SUPPORTING SJW

Blasey spent recent days erasing her social media presence, probably to hide the fact that she’s a far-left social justice warrior. [Being an SJW doesn’t mean she’s lying, but it could be motivation if she turns out to be lying.]

A registered Democrat, Christine Blasey has donated small amounts to communist Bernie Sanders and Democrats in general. That does give a hint as to her mindset. She donated through the George Soros Act Blue organization. Act Blue is one of the organizations purposed to destroy Donald Trump and Republicans.

She took part in a science march in California, ‘March for Science San Francisco’, last year where she donned a brain hat version of the “pussy hats” worn at the January 2017 Women’s March.

The newspaper said the event was held because people were “angered by the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to research.”

Blasey was quoted by the San Jose Mercury.

“It’s a science party!” said biostatistician Christine Blasey, of Palo Alto, who will wear an elaborately knitted cap of the human brain — yarn turned into a supersized cerebral cortex — inspired by the “pussy hats” donned during the Women’s Marches.”

“Getting introverted people to the march — that’s huge,” she laughed.

A photo of these hats was posted with the article and captioned: “Pleasanton knitter Eilene Cross made ‘brain caps’ for the upcoming March for Science, to be worn by friend Christine Blasey of Palo Alto.”

She also signed a letter opposing the President’s border policies.