Kavanaugh Wants to Testify, Dems Say “Delay”, There Is a Past of Sorts

Both Judge Kavanaugh and Professor Blasey say they will testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats are calling for the testimony to be delayed. Why? So she can suddenly be too traumatized to testify after the election? Just wanted to throw that out there. Maybe she is telling the truth, in which case, she can testify this week.

Another interesting fact turned up about the past they do share.

Democrat Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when he was a junior in high school. She feared for her life, she claims, but she did not see the need to make this information public until immediately before the confirmation of the Judge.

Judge Kavanaugh wants to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the accuser has agreed to do so as well, according to her #MeToo attorney.

JUDGE KAVANAUGH SAYS IT NEVER HAPPENED

“This is a completely false allegation,” Kavanaugh said. “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

“I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

White House counsel Kellyanne Conway said earlier today on Fox & Friends that they both should testify.

.@KellyannePolls: Woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault “should not be insulted, and she should not be ignored” pic.twitter.com/5o49tWkQQK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 17, 2018

DEMOCRATS ARE CALLING FOR A DELAY

JUST NOW: @SenatorDurbin told me he supports public testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford…but this week would be too soon. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) September 17, 2018

Democrats called for the Senate Judiciary Committee to delay its planned vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court after a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct revealed her identity https://t.co/CBTKVUMb9s pic.twitter.com/XOBkHPzkDZ — CNN (@CNN) September 16, 2018

Thousands of leftists got the email, probably from MoveOn among others, to sign a petition to delay the confirmations vote.

Democrats sat on this for two months, and the accuser sat on it for 36 years, but it’s too soon?

It couldn’t be that any time before November is too soon for Democrats who said they would do anything to stop this confirmation?

THEY HAVE A PAST

It is also interesting to note that Kavanaugh and Blasey have a different kind of past from the one we heard about. Accuser Christine Ford’s parents were defendants in a 1996 foreclosure case presided over by Kavanaugh’s mother.

Her father appears to have been an attorney and there are tons of cases referencing that. His relationship professionally with Kavanaugh should be looked into. There’s more to this story than originally appeared.

Accuser Christine Ford’s PARENTS Were Defendants in a 1996 Foreclosure Case, Presided Over by Kavanaugh’s Mother https://t.co/P2DcJ8nvmK — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 17, 2018

There is something else. She deleted her social media accounts and they need to be subpoenaed along with the family’s bank accounts.