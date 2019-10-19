Kellogg’s Cereal Launches Bizarre LGBTQIA Cereal for the Kiddies

Kellogg cereal is buttering up gay people, excuse me, LGBTQIA people, for some reason. There must be a lot of calls for cereal companies to donate large sums of money to LGBTQIAs.

The gay push comes in an extremely odd limited edition box that will cost you $20 each, but it’s allegedly for a good cause. They donated $50,000 to an LGBTQIA group — GLAAD — already and want to do more. They are such suck-ups.

The company’s special edition All Together Cereal is enough to make you snap, crackle and pop with Pride, bringing together many of the brand’s most popular cereals, the company blathered pathetically.

Kellogg explained: “The box brings together six of the famous Kellogg mascots and cereals inside the same carton as a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love.”

The box includes Corn Flakes, Frosties, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, and Frosted Mini-Wheats.

So we have six sexually-oriented animals dancing around in our children’s cereal now??? Why?

Does it feel like indoctrination?