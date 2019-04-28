Kellyanne calls AOC out over Sri Lanka, driving her into a bizarre hissy fit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez politicized the New Zealand mosque shootings. She is currently politicizing the Poway synagogue shootings. However, she was totally silent about the Easter day bombings at Christian churches in Sri Lanka.

AOC only seems to care about victims when she can use them to push her agenda.

Kellyanne Conway called her out, mentioning her unusual silence over the Easter Day massacres in Sri Lanka.

That set AOC of into a crazy Twitter rage. She was her usual dishonest and hate-filled self.

Then she called Trump inept, inhumane, corrupt, predatory, and so on.

There was more, but she’s not worth taking up this much white space.

Kellyanne responded sanely to AOC.

