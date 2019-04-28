Kellyanne calls AOC out over Sri Lanka, driving her into a bizarre hissy fit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez politicized the New Zealand mosque shootings. She is currently politicizing the Poway synagogue shootings. However, she was totally silent about the Easter day bombings at Christian churches in Sri Lanka.

AOC only seems to care about victims when she can use them to push her agenda.

Kellyanne Conway called her out, mentioning her unusual silence over the Easter Day massacres in Sri Lanka.

That set AOC of into a crazy Twitter rage. She was her usual dishonest and hate-filled self.

Hello Ms. Conway, On Easter, I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response. Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV? https://t.co/TIypLf2CaB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

Then she called Trump inept, inhumane, corrupt, predatory, and so on.

I chose to use the word ‘incompetent’ when it comes to Trump’s response to Hurricane María & the 3,000 Americans who died on his watch, but that’s only because I had 280 characters. There are plenty of other words too:

– Negligent

– Inept

– Inhumane

– Predatory Take your pick. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

“Corrupt” is a good one, too. I’m curious, how do you spin ignoring and neglecting the largest mass death of people on American soil in decades, @KellyannePolls? After all, the official count of 3,075 people is much bigger than the 64 number your admin clung to for so long. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

The terrorist attack in Sri Lanka was horrifying. Saying ‘Easter worshippers’ matters bc Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians, & to be targeted on Easter highlights how heinous the attack was – just as saying yesterday’s #SanDiego shooting was on Passover. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

You are using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life, @KellyannePolls. The Sri Lanka massacre was horrifying. No one should be targeted for their religion. If you’re so moved, let’s do more to welcome immigrants fleeing religious persecution. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

There was more, but she’s not worth taking up this much white space.

Kellyanne responded sanely to AOC.

1/2: Hi Congresswoman @AOC.

My best to your grandmother.

My grandmothers are irreplaceable; miss them every day. Good that you now condemn Sri Lanka massacre. Some found it odd a prolific tweeter was silent. Following day you tweeted about your movie:https://t.co/KERH0AD2je https://t.co/CpbunUz6C8 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 28, 2019

2/2: @AOC you and I agree. I said on @CNN today & elsewhere that people of all faiths should be free from harm. I judge no one’s faith, incl. yours Extreme Ideas like Green New Deal & Socialized Medicine DO scare me tho! Areas for bipartisanship? Call me.

Much work to do 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0t463Hlqw7 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 28, 2019