Kellyanne Conway Comments on Her Husband’s Latest Anti-Trump Tweets

Conway said Monday that the President has at least two diagnosable personality disorders, sharing an image of the cover of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and the pages for narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder on Twitter.

George Conway wrote, “Don’t assume that the things he says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are. Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense.”

He also pinned another tweet to the top of his Twitter feed yesterday that said, “His condition is getting worse.”

He responded to the very hate-filled Bill Kristol in still another tweet, calling on Congress, the Cabinet, and others to think about Trump’s mental state. Conway doesn’t want him to be the nominee in 2020.

It’s one of many Twitter attack sprees he has engaged in over the past two years. Allegedly a conservative, he often teams up with the far-left on Twitter to rip the President. Perhaps he would prefer to see his wife out of work and a new Socialist President in 2020.

The rotund Mr. Conway was and remains a nobody, whose only claim to fame is his wife and he is using that relationship to bash the President. It’s disrespectful of his wife who is the President’s Counsel.

In the past, when Kellyanne was asked about it, she became angry and dismissed all questions. Today, she answered the question.

The inner workings of their marriage must be interesting.

“No, I don’t share those concerns.” WATCH: Kellyanne Conway says she doesn’t share her husband’s concerns about Trump’s mental fitness https://t.co/Rm5WCc84eL pic.twitter.com/qfvZrKtolA — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2019