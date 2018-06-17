Kellyanne’s Smack Down of Chuck Todd Over Illegal Child Immigration

Senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway firmly stood behind the Trump administration’s decision to uphold the law and deter illegals from crossing the border, even if it means locking up law-breaking parents and caring for their young children.

She took on the issue of pretending the children aren’t being cared for and she explained how it is the Democrats holding up a resolution of the problem.

It’s falling on deaf ears but it isn’t because she didn’t explain it properly. It is because the left believes in the President doing whatever he wants as long as it is what the left wants.

Kellyanne explained it this way:

“We had those under President Obama but the Democrats are holding up the funding to expand those. The president had a 70 point immigration plan this was included in it. Doubling the detention center capacity, hiring more I.C.E. Agents. We don’t have the capacity.”

“Those brave men and women at the border trying to do their jobs as best they can, this is an issue. And if the Democrats are serious and if a lot of Republicans are serious they’ll come together. They won’t talk about this week the dreamers or just the wall. Or just catch and release. It’s all of the above.”

“There are ways to repatriate these families back to their home countries expeditiously. But, I want to make clear because thank you for saying nobody is arguing the kids aren’t getting care. A lot of folks are pretending the kids are not getting.”

“A lot of people on your network are saying it’s analogous to the concentration camps and Nazi’s. What a disrespect, an outrageous disrespect to the 6 million people who perished at that time.”

The administration is trying to return us to the rule of law but the left wants none of it. They want the law to coincide with how they feel on any given day.

Watch:

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway tells @chucktodd that “nobody likes this policy” on family separation at the border. #MTP pic.twitter.com/5YlsyL4SNg — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 17, 2018