Kerry Authorized Russian Trolls to Interfere with US Elections

The John Kerry State Department approved the visas for The Russian Trolls, now indicted, to travel around the U.S. in 2014 through 2016. The trolls attempted to interfere with the US electoral process aided by their visa sanctioned travel. Perhaps it was “unwitting” collusion on Kerry’s part.

John Kerry turned down visas for the rest of the Russian operatives who applied so you’d think they had to know who these people were. James Comey was the FBI Director at the time.

WHAT THEY DID WITH THEIR VISAS

Nick Short of CRTV pulled a section from the Mueller indictment which shows that two Russian operatives, among those 13 Russians and 3 entities charged by the Special Counsel this week, were given visas by John Kerry’s State Department from June 4, 2014 to June 26, 2016.

They traveled around the United States, collecting intelligence for the Russian troll operation. It was during James Comey’s tenure as FBI Director. Comey is a close associate and friend to Special Counsel Mueller. Perhaps it was “unwitting” on Comey’s part.

The two Russians, who were given visas, are charged with deceit and fraud with the intent of interfering in the U.S. electoral processes during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

It is likely the State Department and the FBI knew who these people were and let them conduct their operations. Either that or they are incompetent.

RUSSIAN TROLLS ON VISAS, TRAVELING THE USA

On page 12 of the indictment, the author states that beginning in 2014, Russians were studying U.S. social media and the metrics. Two operatives traveled throughout the United States to collect intelligence for the Russian troll interference operations.

Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova was the director and third highest ranking employee of The Internet Research Agency LLC. It is a Russian organization charged with political and electoral interference. (p. 5 of the indictment)

In or around July 2013, they registered with the Russian government as a Russian corporate entity.

Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva was also given a visa. She worked for the organization from at least April through June 2014. She was in charge of data analyses and traveled the country to collect intelligence.

In plain terms, John Kerry’s State Department and Comey’s FBI should have known who these guys were and what their intent was.

HOW THE RUSSIANS CAUSED CHAOS

There is little doubt that the Russians, like everyone else, believed Hillary Clinton would be the next U.S. president. For that reason, they focused on causing chaos around her by using social media and by running ads to promote Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Jill Stein.

Lending credence to the chaos theory is the fact that they also supported Hillary Clinton and held a “Not My President” Trump rally in New York City that was highly successful. It was promoted by Michael Moore.

Half of the Russian ads ran after the election and a quarter never ran at all. Facebook testified to Congress that the Russian ads comprised .004% of their advertising during the election.

Russian ads supported tough immigration laws, Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, gun rights, LGBT rights, racial rights, and Black Lives Matter. They all go together like bees and a can of Spectracide.

The Russian Facebook ads supported Jill Stein and Bernie Sanders as well as Donald Trump, Politico reported last September. They wanted to sow discord, Politico wrote.

According to the Washington Post, some ads showed support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton among Muslim women.

Facebook wrote in 2017:

The vast majority of ads run by these accounts didn’t specifically reference the U.S. presidential election or voting for a particular candidate. Rather, the ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum — touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights.”

The indictment reports that no American “wittingly” colluded with Russians and the Russian efforts did not impact the election.

The indictment does not directly tie these people to Russian President Putin.

THE SECTION IN QUESTION FROM THE INDICTMENT: