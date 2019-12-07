Kerry joins befuddled Biden on the stump – Joe “can put the world together.”

John Kerry said ahead of his endorsement of Joe Biden, “I’m not endorsing Joe because I’ve known him a long time. I’m endorsing him because I know him so well.”

Kerry will join Biden on the campaign trail Friday in Iowa, where the former vice president is in the midst of a week-long bus tour of the state, and in New Hampshire on Sunday, according to the Biden campaign. The former secretary of state said he would continue to campaign for Biden in the weeks and months ahead [as his handler who can give his speeches for him].

John Kerry was once known as Hanoi John and famous for selling out his fellow soldiers. He has joined Biden on the campaign trail to give the former vice president a boost as he embarrasses himself during stump speeches, often not knowing what state he is in, claiming he was a vice president in 1976, and treating an 83-year-old man like a punk.

Joe Biden is thrilled to have the support of Hanoi John.

HE WILL PUT THE WORLD BACK TOGETHER

Kerry seems to think this befuddled man “can put the world together.” The elitists do believe exactly that.

Kerry will be more like a caretaker.

“The world is broken,” said Kerry, who was made available for the interview by Biden’s campaign. “Our politics are broken. The country faces extraordinary challenges. And I believe very deeply that Joe Biden’s character, his ability to persevere, his decency and the experiences that he brings to the table are critical to the moment. The world has to be put back together, the world that Donald Trump has smashed apart.”

