Key Journalism Institute Targets Conservative Sites — Basically All of Them

The Poynter Institute is the goto journalism institute that trains writers and reporters. They launched a new anti-conservative INTERNATIONAL fact-checking organization.

It’s important to note that they are funded in large part by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Omidyar Network. They often work together and those two also team up with Google on projects.

Poynter has come up with a list of so-called unreliable fake news sites. They are mostly conservative sites, and many of them are very reputable. This Institute just doesn’t like their opinion and equates it with FAKE news. The was the intent of the fake news mission launched by Barack Obama after all, wasn’t it?

YOU MIGHT BE SURPRISED AT WHAT THEY THINK IS DECEPTIVE, RACIST, HOMOPHOBIC, ETC.

The report marked sites as “unreliable,” “biased,” “clickbait,” or “fake.” Breitbart, Alliance Defending Freedom, CNSNews.com, Project Veritas, and the Washington Examiner were all marked “unreliable.”

UNRELIABLE is very bad. It’s worse than the title seems to suggest.

Unreliable was defined as “websites that have posted deceptive content,” “sources that actively promote racism, misogyny, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination,” “sites that contain some fake news,” and “sources that may be reliable but whose contents require further verification.”

LifeNews, LifeSiteNews, LifeZette, RedState, The Blaze, and Twitchy were marked as “clickbait.” This tag was defined as “sources that provide generally credible content, but use exaggerated, misleading, or questionable headlines, social media descriptions, and/or images.”

DETAILS OF THE POYNTER ‘UNNEWS’

Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network shared a new report and dataset called “UnNews,” declaring at least 29 right-leaning news outlets and organizations to be “unreliable news websites.”

Report author and SPLC producer Barrett Golding combined five major lists of websites marked “unreliable.” That result consisted of 515 names, Newsbusters reported.

In case it didn’t register, Golding works for the far-left and corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

“SPLC has been dropped by Twitter from its Trust and Safety Council and slammed by the mainstream media after multiple scandals rocked the organization. Its hate map even helped shooter Floyd Lee Corkins find the location of the Family Research Council, where he shot and wounded five people,” Newsbusters reported.

Factcheck.org, Fake News Codex, OpenSources, and PolitiFact were also involved in the study alongside Golding. They are all left-wing.

ALL CONSERVATIVE SITES MAKE THE LIST OR WILL MAKE IT

Included on the “unreliable” list are: Breitbart, CNSNews.com, Daily Signal, Daily Wire, Drudge Report, Free Beacon, Judicial Watch, LifeNews, LifeSiteNews, LifeZette, LiveAction News, the Media Research Center, PJ Media, Project Veritas, Red State, The Blaze, Twitchy, and the Washington Examiner.

The National Review and Heritage were removed from the list but Heritage’s Daily Signal remains on it.

Others on the list under various categories are American Thinker, Ammoland, Breaking 911, barenakedIslam, Canada Free Press, Center for Security Policy, Express.co.UK, The Gateway Pundit, The Right Scoop, and on and on.

I get a kick out of Weasel Zippers being on the list. It’s an aggregate with a line or two introducing the content. It is from a right-wing viewpoint but the articles are linked for the reader to judge. Drudge is another one that is just an aggregate and it does right and left.

Left-wing lunatic sites are rarely cited — there are a few. Poynter also claims this is only the beginning.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is the ACLU equivalent for people on the right and center-right, is on the list and is designated a hate group by the far-left smear merchants, the Southern Poverty Law Center. The ADF defends the baker who doesn’t want to make gay marriage cakes for religious reasons. The ADF often defends people being bullied by the EPA.

Funds of $1.3 million came from Soros and Omidyar were sent to Poynter specifically to establish the International Fact-Checking Network. The ‘UnNews’ list was started to help fact-checking organizations determine what is “unreliable.”

The far-left has control over all of the fact-checkers to varying degrees. This is yet another.

Poynter is working with Facebook and Google as fact-checkers. Its board of trustees includes execs from The New York Times, ESPN, Harvard, Vox, CBS, ABC, and The Washington Post. They are all left or far-left with CBS and ABC the best of them.

Vox is a borderline communist site.

Their list basically claims if you’re conservative, you’re biased.

You can download the initial Index they put out by clicking here

Index

(Version 1.0, 2018-11-15)

domain tags links rank 1 100percentfedup.com bias, unreliable FN, OS 101,963 2 12minutos.com fake FN 330,294 3 21stcenturywire.com fake, conspiracy FN, OS 131,699 4 24aktuelles.com fake FN 5 4threvolutionarywar.wordpress.com conspiracy, bias OS 2,096,736 6 abovetopsecret.com conspiracy OS 25,965 7 abriluno.com fake, satire FN, OS 8,559,471 8 aceflashman.wordpress.com satire OS 4,140,276 9 acting-man.com conspiracy, unreliable OS 777,699 10 actionnews3.com fake SN 1,639,157 11 activistpost.com conspiracy, unreliable FN, OS 65,871 12 actualidadpanamericana.com satire OS, PF 543,780 13 addictinginfo.org clickbait, unreliable OS 558,179 14 adflegal.org unreliable OS 235,690 15 adobochronicles.com satire FN, OS 924,833 16 aheadoftheherd.com bias OS 2,289,787 17 ahtribune.com bias, unreliable OS 331,966 18 allnews4us.com fake FN 19 allnewspipeline.com fake, conspiracy, unreliable FN, OS 119,886 20 alt-market.com conspiracy, bias OS 243,083 21 alternativemediasyndicate.net fake FN 22 americablog.com bias, clickbait OS 504,587 23 americanborderpatrol.com unreliable OS 5,268,511 24 americanfreepress.net conspiracy, bias OS 460,516 25 americanjournalreview.com unreliable FC 322,527 26 americanlookout.com bias, clickbait OS 399,717 27 americanpatriotdaily.com bias, clickbait OS 158,425 28 americanthinker.com bias OS 15,496 29 americantoday.news bias, unreliable OS 30 americasfreedomfighters.com fake, bias, clickbait FC, FN, OS 768,287 31 americaslastlineofdefense.org unreliable FC 32 ammoland.com bias OS 17,779 33 amren.com unreliable OS 65,466 34 amtvmedia.com unreliable OS 1,000,462 35 ancient-code.com unreliable OS 62,611 36 anews24.org fake OS, PF 863,654 37 angrypatriotmovement.com fake, conspiracy OS, PF 1,826,272 38 anonews.co unreliable OS 113,649 39 anonhq.com unreliable OS 173,716 40 antiwar.com bias, unreliable OS 49,994 41 asia-pacificresearch.com unreliable, satire OS 1,270,568 42 assassinationscience.com conspiracy OS 4,276,349 43 associatedmediacoverage.com satire OS, PF, SN 17,739,172 44 attitude.co.uk unreliable PF 100,858 45 awarenessact.com conspiracy, unreliable OS, PF 55,285 46 awazetribune.com satire OS 47 awdnews.com conspiracy OS 151,813 48 awm.com bias, clickbait, unreliable OS 175,711 49 barenakedislam.com unreliable OS 122,795 50 barnesreview.org unreliable OS 1,319,085 51 bb4sp.com fake, conspiracy, bias OS, PF 487,623 52 beforeitsnews.com fake, conspiracy FN, OS, PF 16,416 53 benjaminfulford.typepad.com fake PF 1,303,795 54 bigamericannews.com fake, satire FN, OS 55 bighairynews.com fake, conspiracy OS 6,427,163 56 bipartisanreport.com bias, clickbait, unreliable FN, OS 135,565 57 blackagendareport.com unreliable OS 170,579 58 blackgenocide.org conspiracy, bias OS 3,251,119 59 blacklistednews.com clickbait, unreliable OS 59,268 60 blingnews.com unreliable FC 3,966,576 61 bluenationreview.com clickbait, unreliable OS 2,361,938 62 breaking911.com clickbait, unreliable OS 107,352 63 breakingnews247.net fake FN, PF 577,109 64 breakingnews365.net fake FN, PF 971,245 65 breakpoint.org unreliable OS 348,751 66 breitbart.com bias, unreliable OS 311 67 brokenworldnews.com satire FN 68 burrardstreetjournal.com satire FN, OS, SN 180,706 69 callthecops.net satire FN, OS 19,485,088 70 canadafreepress.com conspiracy, bias OS 136,099 71 cannasos.com fake, unreliable OS, PF 177,513 72 cap-news.com fake, satire FN, OS 7,164,955 73 cbinfo24.com unreliable FC 2,069,676 74 centerforsecuritypolicy.org conspiracy, bias OS 553,149 75 channel18news.com fake OS, PF 17,745,559 76 channel22news.com fake FN 77 channel23news.com fake, unreliable FC, FN 3,744,426 78 channel24news.com fake FN, PF 522,442 79 channel28news.com fake FN 80 channel33news.com fake FN 81 channel34news.com fake FN 82 channel45news.com fake FN 83 charismanews.com bias OS 72,325 84 checkoutthehealthyworld.com clickbait, unreliable OS 85 christwire.org fake, satire FN, OS 3,345,322 86 chronicle.su satire FN, OS 1,534,259 87 citizensunited.org bias OS 1,920,544 88 cityworldnews.com fake FN, OS 16,006,975 89 civictribune.com fake FN, OS, PF 6,510,306 90 clashdaily.com fake, conspiracy, bias FN, OS, PF 160,053 91 clickhole.com satire FN, OS 13,804 92 cnnnext.com unreliable OS 1,426,759 93 cnoticias.net fake FN 94 cnsnews.com bias, unreliable OS 33,402 95 coasttocoastam.com fake, unreliable FN, OS 22,966 96 coed.com fake, unreliable OS 40,291 97 collective-evolution.com fake, unreliable FN, OS 24,058 98 commondreams.org clickbait OS 20,806 99 concisepolitics.com conspiracy OS 1,302,811 100 consciouslifenews.com unreliable OS 220,946 101 conservapedia.com bias OS 117,145 102 conservativeangle.com unreliable FC 1,014,393 103 conservativebyte.com fake, bias OS 7,750,208 104 conservativedailypost.com fake, unreliable FN, OS, PF 52,389 105 conservativefighters.com fake FN, OS 372,795 106 conservativefiringline.com conspiracy, bias, clickbait OS 264,618 107 conservativehq.com bias OS 676,219 108 conservativepapers.com bias OS 3,996,576 109 conservativepost.com unreliable FC 775,568 110 conservativerefocus.com conspiracy OS 650,019 111 conservativespirit.com fake, bias OS, PF 15,343,145 112 corbettreport.com conspiracy OS 93,466 113 countdowntozerotime.com conspiracy OS 3,536,208 114 countercurrents.org unreliable OS 255,016 115 counterjihad.com bias OS 2,692,651 116 counterpsyops.com fake, conspiracy FN, OS 8,299,903 117 cowgernation.com conspiracy, bias OS 2,355,420 118 creativitymovement.net unreliable OS 3,171,419 119 cryptogon.com conspiracy, unreliable OS 555,936 120 dailybuzzlive.com fake FN, OS, PF 1,425,259 121 dailycaller.com bias, clickbait OS 834 122 dailydiscord.com satire FN, OS 2,567,621 123 dailyheadlines.com fake OS 3,062,968 124 dailyheadlines.net fake OS 428,808 125 dailykos.com clickbait OS 4,259 126 dailynews11.com fake FN 127 dailynewsposts.info fake OS, PF 5,703,981 128 dailyoccupation.com conspiracy, bias OS 722,179 129 dailysignal.com bias OS 43,648 130 dailysnark.com satire OS, PF 7,464 131 dailysquib.co.uk satire FN, OS 891,009 132 dailysurge.com fake OS, PF 16,209,212 133 dailytelegraph.com.au bias OS 134 dailywire.com bias OS 2,991 135 darkmoon.me bias, unreliable OS 234,063 136 dataasylum.com conspiracy OS 2,507,356 137 davejanda.com unreliable OS 1,037,842 138 davidduke.com unreliable OS 319,914 139 davidwolfe.com conspiracy OS 78,507 140 dcclothesline.com conspiracy OS 144,327 141 dcgazette.com fake OS 3,708,726 142 deadlyclear.wordpress.com fake, bias OS 8,298,120 143 debunkingskeptics.com conspiracy, bias OS 2,544,248 144 defenddemocracy.press bias OS 845,178 145 democraticmoms.com fake PF 612,572 146 democraticunderground.com fake PF 19,913 147 derfmagazine.com satire FN, OS 6,216,085 148 disclose.tv fake, conspiracy, satire FN, OS, PF 27,647 149 diversitychronicle.wordpress.com satire OS 10,463,322 150 dollarvigilante.com bias OS 369,851 151 donaldtrumpnews.co fake OS 5,749,124 152 dont-tread-on.me conspiracy OS 5,268,604 153 downtrend.com fake, satire OS 102,039 154 drrichswier.com bias, unreliable OS 926,854 155 drudgereport.com bias OS 690 156 duffelblog.com satire FN, PF 89,956 157 duhprogressive.com satire FN, OS 11,492,139 158 dutchsinse.com conspiracy OS 736,165 159 eaglerising.com bias, clickbait OS 250,734 160 economicnoise.com unreliable OS 2,999,135 161 educate-yourself.org conspiracy OS 189,941 162 educateinspirechange.org clickbait, unreliable OS 294,654 163 electionnightgatekeepers.com conspiracy, unreliable OS 12,651,529 164 elelephantintheroom.blogspot.com bias OS 165 elitereaders.com clickbait OS 73,194 166 elkoshary.com satire OS 6,773,841 167 elmundotoday.com satire OS 49,945 168 empireherald.com fake, satire OS, PF, SN 15,343,499 169 empirenews.net fake, unreliable, satire FC, FN, OS, PF, SN 498,926 170 en-volve.com fake, unreliable FC, PF 326,775 171 endoftheamericandream.com fake, conspiracy OS 382,079 172 endtime.com bias, clickbait OS 176,072 173 eutimes.net conspiracy, unreliable OS 746,635 174 ewao.com unreliable OS 224,573 175 experimentalvaccines.org conspiracy, unreliable OS 4,109,992 176 expose1933.com conspiracy OS 177 express.co.uk unreliable OS 596 178 eyeopening.info conspiracy OS 1,089,244 179 factrider.com unreliable PF 5,891,631 180 fakingnews.com fake, satire OS 219,767 181 famousviralstories.com fake FN 182 farmwars.info fake, conspiracy OS 3,094,843 183 fbnewscycle.com unreliable FC 140,098 184 federalistpress.com bias OS 11,001,706 185 fellowshipoftheminds.com conspiracy, unreliable FC, OS 109,424 186 financialsurvivalnetwork.com bias, unreliable OS 561,503 187 firearmscoalition.org bias OS 6,457,782 188 firstpost.com unreliable PF 1,691 189 fognews.ru satire OS 3,559,968 190 foodbabe.com unreliable OS 150,530 191 freebeacon.com bias OS 21,472 192 freedomoutpost.com conspiracy, bias OS 107,576 193 freedomsfinalstand.com fake PF 2,514,899 194 freedomsphoenix.com conspiracy, bias OS 407,464 195 freedumjunkshun.com satire FN, SN 13,249,602 196 freeinfomedia.com fake PF 17,756,656 197 freerepublic.com unreliable PF 21,575 198 fridaymash.com satire OS 199 fromthetrenchesworldreport.com conspiracy, bias OS 361,089 200 frontpagemag.com bias OS 53,181 201 gaia.com conspiracy OS 18,355 202 galacticconnection.com unreliable OS 123,312 203 gangstergovernment.com conspiracy, bias OS 13,781,464 204 gatesofvienna.net conspiracy, unreliable OS 240,046 205 gellerreport.com unreliable FC 70,040 206 geoengineeringwatch.org conspiracy, unreliable OS 218,564 207 givemeliberty01.com fake PF 4,993,464 208 globalresearch.ca conspiracy OS 26,012 209 godlikeproductions.com conspiracy OS 12,222 210 govtslaves.info fake, conspiracy FN, OS 237,443 211 greanvillepost.com conspiracy OS 499,040 212 greenmedinfo.com unreliable OS 55,143 213 guccifer2.wordpress.com unreliable OS 3,157,328 214 gulagbound.com bias OS 2,485,234 215 halfwaypost.com satire PF 583,045 216 hangthebankers.com conspiracy OS 596,098 217 healthimpactnews.com bias, unreliable OS 184,109 218 healthnutnews.com unreliable OS 85,465 219 healthy-holistic-living.com clickbait, unreliable OS 61,516 220 heartland.org bias OS 314,281 221 heightpost.com unreliable PF 5,380,203 222 henrymakow.com conspiracy OS 66,427 223 higherperspectives.com unreliable PF 54,574 224 holyobserver.com satire OS 4,089,623 225 horowitzfreedomcenter.org bias OS 226 humansarefree.com conspiracy OS 96,003 227 huzlers.com fake, satire FN, OS, PF, SN 119,984 228 icr.org unreliable OS 114,323 229 ideaspots.com unreliable PF 1,280,078 230 ihr.org unreliable OS 335,362 231 illuminati-news.com conspiracy OS 232 ilovemyfreedom.org bias, clickbait OS 61,855 233 immediatesafety.org fake OS 3,763,546 234 in5d.com unreliable OS 111,881 235 independentminute.com unreliable PF 329,671 236 indiatimes.com unreliable PF 214 237 infiniteunknown.net conspiracy OS 549,776 238 informationclearinghouse.info conspiracy, unreliable OS 51,166 239 informetoday.com bias, unreliable OS 240 infostormer.com fake, conspiracy OS 364,319 241 infowars.com fake, conspiracy, unreliable FC, FN, OS 4,158 242 intellihub.com conspiracy, unreliable OS 151,112 243 intrepidreport.com bias OS 1,985,580 244 investmentresearchdynamics.com conspiracy OS 950,232 245 investmentwatchblog.com fake, bias OS 48,592 246 islamicanews.com satire OS 14,574,226 247 itaglive.com fake FN, OS 248 jamesrgrangerjr.com bias OS 14,843,376 249 jesus-is-savior.com conspiracy OS 125,795 250 jewsnews.co.il fake, bias, unreliable OS, PF 118,574 251 jihadwatch.org conspiracy OS 44,249 252 jimstone.is fake, conspiracy OS 253 journal-neo.org bias OS 128,297 254 judicialwatch.org bias OS 52,168 255 kagfeed.com unreliable FC 856,552 256 katehon.com bias OS 186,780 257 knowledgeoftoday.org conspiracy OS 1,231,221 258 ladylibertysnews.com fake PF 7,650,635 259 lewrockwell.com bias, unreliable OS 43,237 260 liberalbias.com satire OS 7,369,002 261 liberaldarkness.com fake, satire FN, OS 1,023,647 262 libertyblitzkrieg.com fake OS 574,282 263 libertynews.com bias, unreliable OS 264 libertytalk.fm conspiracy OS 3,602,893 265 libertyunyielding.com bias OS 214,823 266 libertyvideos.org conspiracy OS 267 libertywriters.com fake FN 268 lifenews.com bias, clickbait OS 73,063 269 lifesitenews.com bias, clickbait OS 31,358 270 lifezette.com clickbait OS 16,190 271 liveactionnews.org bias OS 10,120,504 272 liveleak.com fake FN 273 livevote.com clickbait OS 7,520,177 274 loanpride.com clickbait, unreliable OS 17,774 275 londonwebnews.com unreliable FC, PF 9,122,758 276 lovethispic.com clickbait OS 49,585 277 lushforlife.com satire OS 8,475,097 278 macedoniaonline.eu unreliable PF 2,610,634 279 mad-yet.blogspot.com unreliable OS 280 madpatriots.com clickbait, unreliable OS 2,166,098 281 madworldnews.com fake, clickbait, unreliable OS, PF 154,163 282 meanlefthook.com bias, clickbait OS 283 mediamass.net fake OS 37,098 284 mentor2day.com fake, unreliable OS, PF 10,973,795 285 militianews.com conspiracy, bias OS 286 mminfo24.com unreliable FC 287 moonofalabama.org bias OS 65,065 288 mrc.org bias OS 197,592 289 myfreshnews.com fake, bias OS 17,050,700 290 nation.com.pk unreliable PF 27,655 291 nationalreport.net fake, satire FN, OS, PF, SN 1,253,919 292 nationalufocenter.com conspiracy OS 1,530,673 293 nationalvanguard.org unreliable OS 138,165 294 naturalblaze.com conspiracy, unreliable OS 202,195 295 naturalnews.com fake, conspiracy, unreliable FN, OS 18,138 296 naturalnewsblogs.com unreliable OS 289,298 297 neonnettle.com fake, conspiracy, bias FC, OS, PF 66,999 298 news4ktla.com fake, satire FN, OS, PF 3,885,663 299 newsbiscuit.com satire FN, OS 572,926 300 newsbreakers.org satire OS 13,364,868 301 newscorpse.com bias OS 1,092,228 302 newsexaminer.net fake, satire OS, PF, SN 2,892,385 303 newsfrompolitics.com fake OS 304 newsjustforyou1.blogspot.com fake PF 2,599,057 305 newslogue.com fake, bias OS 2,047,456 306 newsmax.com bias, unreliable OS 7,923 307 newsmutiny.com fake, satire FN, OS 5,661,995 308 newspunch.com fake, unreliable FC, FN 158,612 309 newstarget.com fake, conspiracy FN, OS 143,501 310 newstoad.net satire OS 13,384,368 311 newsuptoday.com fake PF 3,442,633 312 newswatch28.com fake OS 12,573,751 313 newswire-24.com unreliable OS 314 newswithviews.com fake, conspiracy OS 196,438 315 newzmagazine.com fake PF 1,216,466 316 nomorefakenews.com conspiracy OS 643,190 317 northcrane.com unreliable OS 318 notallowedto.com fake, clickbait, satire FN, OS, PF 978,627 319 noticias-frescas.com fake FN 320 notizzia.com fake FN 321 now8news.com fake FN, OS, PF, SN 1,741,848 322 nowtheendbegins.com conspiracy OS 70,636 323 nutritionalanarchy.com unreliable OS 4,932,956 324 oathkeepers.org bias OS 285,785 325 objectiveministries.org satire OS 6,314,503 326 occupydemocrats.com bias, clickbait, unreliable FN, OS 1,078,213 327 occupyliberals.com bias, clickbait OS 328 off-guardian.org conspiracy, bias OS 114,892 329 offgridsurvival.com conspiracy, bias OS 508,149 330 oftwominds.com conspiracy, bias OS 397,429 331 onepoliticalplaza.com fake OS, PF 1,030,961 332 orientalreview.org conspiracy, bias OS 370,822 333 other98.com bias, clickbait, unreliable OS 1,203,733 334 pakalertpress.com fake OS 5,023,384 335 palmerreport.com bias OS 19,801 336 patriotchronicle.com bias, clickbait OS 1,508,469 337 patriotcrier.com fake PF 3,794,223 338 patriotnewsdaily.com satire OS 719,174 339 patriotpost.us bias OS 169,570 340 patriotrising.com conspiracy, bias OS 1,059,890 341 patriotupdate.com conspiracy, bias OS 5,376,753 342 paulcraigroberts.org conspiracy, bias OS 62,401 343 pjmedia.com bias OS 9,988 344 platosguns.com conspiracy, bias OS 345 politicalcult.com conspiracy, bias, clickbait OS 5,203,476 346 politicalgarbagechute.com satire FN 347 politicalmayhem.news fake PF 10,103,261 348 politicalsitenews.com fake OS 349 politicot.com fake, unreliable, satire FC, OS, PF 3,251,549 350 politicususa.com clickbait, unreliable OS 16,736 351 pollhype.com bias, clickbait, unreliable OS 134,169 352 postcard.news unreliable PF 101,999 353 postillon.com unreliable FC 8,934,043 354 pravda.ru conspiracy, bias OS 7,085 355 pravdareport.com conspiracy, bias OS 95,427 356 prepperwebsite.com fake, conspiracy OS 181,905 357 presstv.com bias, unreliable OS 9,605 358 prisonplanet.com conspiracy OS 62,113 359 private-eye.co.uk unreliable FN 225,135 360 progressivestoday.com bias OS 361 projectveritas.com bias, unreliable OS 331,982 362 puppetstringnews.com fake, unreliable FC, FN, PF 490,867 363 rawstory.com clickbait OS 5,049 364 react365.com fake FN, OS, PF 1,484,411 365 reagancoalition.com fake, bias, clickbait OS 13,592,636 366 realfarmacy.com conspiracy, unreliable OS 85,569 367 realnewsrightnow.com fake, unreliable, satire FC, FN, OS, PF 1,351,510 368 realtimepolitics.com bias, unreliable OS 745,051 369 rearfront.com fake PF 67,808 370 redstate.com clickbait OS 26,717 371 redstatewatcher.com bias, clickbait OS 87,773 372 reductress.com satire FN, OS 37,578 373 remedydaily.com clickbait OS 120,755 374 rense.com conspiracy OS 40,996 375 reporter.bz fake SN 2,281,876 376 responsibletechnology.org unreliable OS 386,678 377 returnofkings.com unreliable OS 27,269 378 rickwells.us fake, conspiracy OS 348,483 379 rightalert.com bias, unreliable OS 380 rightwingnews.com bias, unreliable OS 385,679 381 rightwingtribune.com fake, unreliable FC, FN 320,218 382 rogue-nation3.com fake OS, PF 5,808,163 383 rt.com unreliable OS 294 384 rumormillnews.com conspiracy OS 70,792 385 russia-insider.com bias, clickbait OS 22,909 386 rwnofficial.com unreliable FC 80,701 387 satirewire.com satire FN, OS 3,719,368 388 sensationalisttimes.com satire OS 18,684,412 389 shareblue.com bias, unreliable OS 74,011 390 sheepkillers.com conspiracy OS 391 silverbearcafe.com conspiracy OS 392 silverdoctors.com conspiracy, bias OS 59,691 393 silverstealers.net conspiracy OS 15,408,385 394 skeptiko.com conspiracy OS 574,910 395 smag31.com fake, unreliable OS, PF 1,960,449 396 sonsoflibertyradio.com conspiracy, bias, unreliable OS 8,934,922 397 sovereignman.com unreliable OS 164,490 398 speld.nl satire OS 84,633 399 sportspickle.com satire OS 1,280,135 400 sputniknews.com fake, bias OS 630 401 stgeorgegazette.com fake, unreliable, satire FC, FN, PF 19,566,617 402 stillnessinthestorm.com unreliable PF 84,068 403 stneotscitizen.com satire OS 404 stormcloudsgathering.com fake OS 1,295,672 405 stuppid.com unreliable, satire FC, FN, OS, SN 905,939 406 subjectpolitics.com fake, bias OS 1,373,482 407 success-street.com fake, clickbait OS, PF 10,702,209 408 tdtalliance.com fake OS, PF 5,767,516 409 teaparty.org fake, unreliable OS, PF 69,876 410 the-postillon.com unreliable, satire FC, PF 812,751 411 theamericanmirror.com fake FN 41,184 412 thebigriddle.com fake, unreliable OS, PF 5,451,790 413 theblaze.com clickbait OS 6,499 414 thecommonsenseshow.com fake, conspiracy OS 86,879 415 theconservativetreehouse.com unreliable FC, PF 20,132 416 thedailymash.co.uk satire FN, OS 35,063 417 thedailysheeple.com conspiracy, bias OS 106,904 418 thedailywtf.com satire OS 131,000 419 theduran.com unreliable OS 52,229 420 theeconomiccollapseblog.com conspiracy, bias OS 157,247 421 theeventchronicle.com conspiracy, clickbait OS 422 thefederalistpapers.org conspiracy, bias OS 138,049 423 thefreepatriot.org fake, bias, clickbait OS 424 thefreethoughtproject.com conspiracy, clickbait, unreliable OS 37,928 425 thegatewaypundit.com conspiracy, bias, unreliable OS, PF 7,661 426 thegoldandoilguy.com unreliable OS 735,976 427 theinformedamerican.net unreliable OS 6,499,315 428 thelapine.ca satire FN 3,217,870 429 thelibertybeacon.com conspiracy, bias OS 481,121 430 thelibertymill.com conspiracy, bias, unreliable OS 249,308 431 themindunleashed.com conspiracy, clickbait OS 93,861 432 themindunleashed.org conspiracy, clickbait OS 433 themuslimissue.wordpress.com conspiracy, unreliable OS 583,397 434 thenationalmarijuananews.com unreliable PF 431,920 435 thenewamerican.com bias OS 98,539 436 thenewsdoctors.com bias OS 7,181,302 437 thepeoplescube.com satire PF 419,672 438 thephaser.com conspiracy OS 244,017 439 thepoliticalinsider.com conspiracy, bias, unreliable OS, PF 54,712 440 thepremiumnews.com fake PF 441 theracketreport.com fake, satire OS, PF 16,400,069 442 therightscoop.com fake, clickbait OS 47,814 443 therightstuff.biz unreliable OS 36,434 444 therooster.com unreliable PF 172,709 445 therundownlive.com fake FN 7,394,713 446 theskunk.org satire OS 12,927,434 447 thesmokersclub.com unreliable PF 1,061,377 448 thetruthaboutcancer.com unreliable OS 48,603 449 thetruthdivision.com fake, bias OS 3,471,377 450 thetruthseeker.co.uk fake, conspiracy OS 75,766 451 thetruthwins.com conspiracy, clickbait, unreliable OS 1,606,597 452 theunrealtimes.com satire OS 860,109 453 thevalleyreport.com satire OS 1,755,492 454 threepercenternation.com fake, conspiracy, bias OS 333,734 455 thuglifevideos.com fake FN 456 tomwoods.com unreliable OS 193,679 457 topinfopost.com conspiracy, clickbait, unreliable OS 3,327,158 458 trend-news.com fake FN 459 trueactivist.com clickbait, unreliable OS 178,800 460 truepundit.com bias, clickbait OS 22,078 461 trumpbetrayed.us satire FN 213,961 462 truthandaction.org conspiracy, bias, clickbait OS 455,179 463 truthfeednews.com unreliable FC 112,019 464 truthrevolt.org bias OS 434,537 465 twitchy.com clickbait OS 15,413 466 ufoholic.com conspiracy OS 666,808 467 unclesamsmisguidedchildren.com bias OS 242,476 468 unconfirmedsources.com satire OS 469 undergroundworldnews.com fake, conspiracy, bias OS 3,345,419 470 unitedmediapublishing.com fake OS 471 universaleinfo.com unreliable FC 1,947,521 472 unz.com bias OS 29,291 473 urdoca.com unreliable PF 5,394,882 474 usamagazinestudio.com fake OS 475 usanewstoday.com fake OS, PF 14,589,337 476 usasupreme.com fake OS, PF 9,648,203 477 usawatchdog.com bias OS 145,796 478 uschronicle.com conspiracy, bias OS 451,052 479 usdefensewatch.com unreliable OS 1,358,011 480 ussanews.com unreliable FC 101,190 481 ustruthwire.com fake PF 4,369,552 482 vdare.com bias OS 109,719 483 veteranstoday.com bias, unreliable OS 36,989 484 vigilantcitizen.com fake, conspiracy OS 62,302 485 viralcords.com unreliable, satire FC, FN 8,732,044 486 viralliberty.com fake, bias, clickbait OS 6,810,871 487 viralnewssocial.com fake FN 488 wakeupthesheep.com conspiracy OS 489 wakingtimes.com fake, unreliable FN, OS 91,606 490 wallstreetonparade.com unreliable OS 495,228 491 washingtonexaminer.com unreliable OS 7,452 492 washingtonsblog.com conspiracy, bias, satire OS 216,202 493 waterfordwhispersnews.com satire FN, OS 71,181 494 wearechange.org conspiracy, bias OS 487,963 495 wearethellod.com satire FN 6,423,638 496 weaselzippers.us bias, unreliable OS 48,896 497 weeklyworldnews.com fake, clickbait, satire FN, OS 446,169 498 weshapelife.org conspiracy OS 5,853,057 499 whatdoesitmean.com fake, conspiracy OS, PF 38,535 500 whatreallyhappened.com conspiracy OS 45,622 501 whowhatwhy.org conspiracy OS 198,137 502 whydontyoutrythis.com unreliable OS, PF 211,779 503 wikispooks.com conspiracy OS 202,613 504 williambanzai7.blogspot.com satire OS 505 witscience.org satire OS 14,518,170 506 wnd.com bias, clickbait, unreliable OS 6,067 507 wolfstreet.com unreliable OS 74,426 508 wonkie.com satire OS 2,826,668 509 worldnewsdailyreport.com fake, unreliable, satire FC, FN, OS, PF, SN 55,491 510 worldtruth.tv fake, conspiracy OS, PF 160,990 511 x22report.com conspiracy OS 172,647 512 yesimright.com fake, bias OS 1,510,426 513 yournewswire.com fake, clickbait, unreliable FC, FN, OS, PF 84,363 514 zerohedge.com conspiracy OS 1,812 515 zootfeed.com fake, conspiracy FN, OS

The link on their tweet goes to a 404 error, but you can check the archives here.