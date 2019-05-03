Key Journalism Institute Targets Conservative Sites — Basically All of Them

The Poynter Institute is the goto journalism institute that trains writers and reporters. They launched a new anti-conservative INTERNATIONAL fact-checking organization.

It’s important to note that they are funded in large part by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Omidyar Network. They often work together and those two also team up with Google on projects.

Poynter has come up with a list of so-called unreliable fake news sites. They are mostly conservative sites, and many of them are very reputable. This Institute just doesn’t like their opinion and equates it with FAKE news. The was the intent of the fake news mission launched by Barack Obama after all, wasn’t it?

YOU MIGHT BE SURPRISED AT WHAT THEY THINK IS DECEPTIVE, RACIST, HOMOPHOBIC, ETC.

The report marked sites as “unreliable,” “biased,” “clickbait,” or “fake.” Breitbart, Alliance Defending Freedom, CNSNews.com, Project Veritas, and the Washington Examiner were all marked “unreliable.”

UNRELIABLE is very bad. It’s worse than the title seems to suggest.

Unreliable was defined as “websites that have posted deceptive content,” “sources that  actively promote racism, misogyny, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination,” “sites that contain some fake news,” and “sources that may be reliable but whose contents require further verification.”

LifeNews, LifeSiteNews, LifeZette, RedState, The Blaze, and Twitchy were marked as “clickbait.” This tag was defined as “sources that provide generally credible content, but use exaggerated, misleading, or questionable headlines, social media descriptions, and/or images.”

DETAILS OF THE POYNTER ‘UNNEWS’

Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network shared a new report and dataset called “UnNews,” declaring at least 29 right-leaning news outlets and organizations to be “unreliable news websites.”

Report author and SPLC producer Barrett Golding combined five major lists of websites marked “unreliable.” That result consisted of 515 names, Newsbusters reported.

In case it didn’t register, Golding works for the far-left and corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

“SPLC has been dropped by Twitter from its Trust and Safety Council and slammed by the mainstream media after multiple scandals rocked the organization. Its hate map even helped shooter Floyd Lee Corkins find the location of the Family Research Council, where he shot and wounded five people,” Newsbusters reported.

Factcheck.org, Fake News Codex, OpenSources, and PolitiFact were also involved in the study alongside Golding. They are all left-wing.

ALL CONSERVATIVE SITES MAKE THE LIST OR WILL MAKE IT

Included on the “unreliable” list are:  Breitbart, CNSNews.com, Daily Signal, Daily Wire, Drudge Report, Free Beacon, Judicial Watch, LifeNews, LifeSiteNews, LifeZette, LiveAction News, the Media Research Center, PJ Media, Project Veritas, Red State, The Blaze, Twitchy, and the Washington Examiner.

The National Review and Heritage were removed from the list but Heritage’s Daily Signal remains on it.

Others on the list under various categories are American Thinker, Ammoland, Breaking 911, barenakedIslam, Canada Free Press, Center for Security Policy, Express.co.UK, The Gateway Pundit, The Right Scoop, and on and on.

I get a kick out of Weasel Zippers being on the list. It’s an aggregate with a line or two introducing the content. It is from a right-wing viewpoint but the articles are linked for the reader to judge. Drudge is another one that is just an aggregate and it does right and left.

Left-wing lunatic sites are rarely cited — there are a few. Poynter also claims this is only the beginning.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is the ACLU equivalent for people on the right and center-right, is on the list and is designated a hate group by the far-left smear merchants, the Southern Poverty Law Center. The ADF defends the baker who doesn’t want to make gay marriage cakes for religious reasons. The ADF often defends people being bullied by the EPA.

Funds of $1.3 million came from Soros and Omidyar were sent to Poynter specifically to establish the International Fact-Checking Network. The ‘UnNews’ list was started to help fact-checking organizations determine what is “unreliable.”

The far-left has control over all of the fact-checkers to varying degrees. This is yet another.

Poynter is working with Facebook and Google as fact-checkers. Its board of trustees includes execs from The New York Times, ESPN, Harvard, Vox, CBS, ABC, and The Washington Post. They are all left or far-left with CBS and ABC the best of them.

Vox is a borderline communist site.

Their list basically claims if you’re conservative, you’re biased.

The link on their tweet goes to a 404 error, but you can check the archives here.

