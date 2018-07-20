Kids Make Antifa Flags at Massachusetts Commie Camp

Camp Kinderland dubs itself as #commiecamp and that is exactly what it is. You can look at photos of the kids at the camp who are learning how to be Communist revolutionaries on this link. They are of all ages. It looks like a harmless camp except for the hashtag.

The children in the photos are learning all about Robin Hood. The far-left likes to distort that story into a Communist feel-good triumph.

The Daily Caller reported that children attending Camp Kinderland in Tolland, Massachusetts, designed nearly 50 Antifa flags as one of their summer activities.

“Whoa the kids at [Camp Kinderland] made their own #Antifa flags,” Dartmouth College lecturer Mark Bray tweeted with a link to the camp. “Super rad!”

This Dartmouth lecturer is a Communist Anarchist who wrote the Antifa handbook. Antifa stands for anti-fascist but they are the fascists. They advocate violence against those with whom they disagree, including Capitalists.

Antifa professors have formed chapters in colleges throughout the nation. The organization is the offspring of the German militant wing of the Communist Party pre-World War II.

Communists advocate the overthrow of our government.

COMMIE CAMP

INDOCTRINATION

Their pins are used to help indoctrinate the children.

Among the arts&crafts donations for this summer: amazing collection of left-wing pins @CampKinderland pic.twitter.com/cZ42VXpuKC — Josh Blanchfield (@JoshBlanchfield) July 2, 2016

DISTORTING REALITY

Bray tweeted this next tweet. There is no such thing as Libertarian Socialism. They are misusing the word ‘Libertarianism’ but that’s what they routinely do — smash all our belief systems and spread disinformation until you believe in nothing and they can fill your head with the State as god.

We are excited to release our new introduction on libertarian socialism, “Socialism Will Be Free, Or It Will Not Be At All!” It’s the perfect starter piece to pass along to your family, neighbors and co-workers! #TrySocialism #TryAnarchism

Link: https://t.co/xAwcFafV8A pic.twitter.com/MYFq6SWMbz — BlackRose🖤RosaNegra (@BRRN_Fed) July 19, 2018

Thirty-Seven Minute Documentary Describing ANTIFA: