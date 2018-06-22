Kim Kardashian West Wants Trump “to Win”

It is hard not to respect Kim Kardashian West after some of her recent comments and stands on issues. She expressed her desire for President Donald Trump to succeed in office in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She ended an interview about her new cosmetic line with a discussion of activism and political beliefs. The reality star says she tries to “see all sides” and said of Trump, “There’s obviously a lot that we don’t agree with, but I want him to win. I want him to succeed, because it’s our country. It’s so crazy that everyone doesn’t want that.”

West was pilloried by the left last month when she went to the White House to negotiate the clemency of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for first-time drug charge.

Her husband Kanye West was blasted prior to that for saying he “loved” President Trump. The media predicted the imminent demise of his career.

COMPASSION

While Kardashian West may have been welcomed by President Trump with open arms (she says she “definitely saw a lot of compassion from the White House” in regard to her meeting about Alice Johnson), not everyone has seen that same side of the President. When asked about family separation enforced under Trump’s “zero tolerance” illegal immigration policy, Kardashian West called the issue “really complex” and “heartbreaking,” adding, “I hope that it all gets resolved. You don’t want to see these things.”