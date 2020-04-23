King Cuomo says if your desperate go “take a job as an essential worker”

Governor Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers who are desperate and running out of money should “go take a job as an essential worker.” It was his own Marie Antoinette moment.

With 20% of the country out of work, where does he think they will find the “essential” jobs?

Cuomo, like Governor Gavin Newsom in California, is in no hurry to re-open the government. No one is asking him to do it tomorrow, but the one size fits all doesn’t work. There are many areas of New York that could re-open.

A reporter, who spoke with protesters in Albany today, told the governor that she spoke with them before the press conference and they’re desperate, she said. “Their point is the cure can’t be worse than the illness, the reporter explained.

She suggested that some things do equal death, mentioning the increased domestic abuse complaints and suicides when people can’t pay their bills.

As she described their dire situations, he said the illness is “death, what’s worse than death.”

The illness doesn’t equal death. Only 2% die, and they are people, for the most part, who are elderly or have underlying conditions or both. They can be isolated and the rest can work. Everyone doesn’t die.

He kept repeating his fallacious argument — “What’s worse than death?” The reporter tried to explain that for some people, there are worse things.

She also asked him if the right to work isn’t a fundamental right but King Cuomo doesn’t seem to think so if it affects him.

Cuomo said:

“No it doesn’t. No, it doesn’t. It doesn’t equal death. Economic hardship, Yes, very bad, not death. Emotional stress from being locked in a house: Very bad, not death. Uh, umm, domestic violence on the increase: Very bad, not death. And not death of someone else. See that’s what we have to factor into this equation. Yeah, it’s your life, do whatever you want. But, you’re now responsible for my life. You have a responsibility to me. It’s not just about you. You have a responsibility to me, right?”

“We started here saying, ‘it’s not about me, it’s about we’. Get your head about, around the ‘we concept’. So it’s not all about you, it’s about me too. It’s about we. Also, I get the economic hardship. Everybody gets it, everybody feels it, federal government is sending out a check uh, for individuals, six hundred dollars, an additional twelve hundred dollars. We are moving heaven and earth to get the unemployment uh, payments going.”

“So, we get the economic anxiety. The question is how do you respond to it? And do you respond to it in a way that jeopardizes public health and possibly causes more people to die? And think about it as if it was your family that might get infected, right? And that’s what we’re talking about. And when you think about it as your family, you have a different perspective, I’ll tell you the truth.”

When she explained they didn’t get their unemployment checks and it’s not enough money, adding that it’s their fundamental right to work. Cuomo said, “Yeah, you wanna, by the way, you wanna go to work? Go take a job as an essential worker. Do it tomorrow.”

Oh good, I think I’ll be a firefighter tomorrow.

Watch the condescending collectivist:

A reporter asked Gov. Cuomo what he’d say to New Yorkers who want to go back to work because they’re running out of money, to which he replied, “economic hardship doesn’t equal death” “You want to go to work? Go take a job as an essential worker” he added https://t.co/BgwoOZsQRy pic.twitter.com/WxGQxtg49p — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2020